Conor McGregor DMs Khabib Nurmagomedov, offers to buy his home amidst financial issues: “Big smelly Irish s***”

Conor McGregor trolls Khabib, offers to buy his home

In a recent tweet, McGregor continued his barrage on Nurmagomedov’s financial troubles.

“Brotha I just put in to buy your family home off government because you can’t afford I plan on big smelly Irish shit,” McGregor messaged Nurmagomedov. “Brotha I take big shit in your house. Brotha you abandon from family and now I take your house for shit and piss. Brotha where is the toilet roll?”

McGregor is planning on a UFC comeback later this year after withdrawing from UFC 303 due to a toe injury. He’s expected to face Michael Chandler upon his return to the cage.

McGregor and Nurmagomedov had one of the most heated pre-fight buildups in UFC history ahead of their fight. Things haven’t gotten better years after their pay-per-view headliner, and their banter continues to take a dark turn.

Nurmagomedov entered the UFC Hall of Fame in 2022 alongside his longtime friend and teammate Daniel Cormier. He walked away from the UFC following a win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 after the death of his father.

As of this writing, Nurmagomedov is prohibited from leaving Russia amidst the ongoing seizure of his assets. He’s not expected to be in Belal Muhammad’s corner for UFC 304 this weekend.

McGregor continues to push the envelope, and he isn’t backing down from putting a spotlight on his former rival’s troubles.