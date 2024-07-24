Conor McGregor DMs Khabib Nurmagomedov, offers to buy his home amidst financial issues: “Big smelly Irish s***”

By Curtis Calhoun - July 24, 2024

Conor McGregor isn’t holding back from his ongoing attacks on Khabib Nurmagomedov amidst the Dagestani’s financial woes.

Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov

Nurmagomedov, since retiring from MMA in 2020, allegedly owes the Russian government millions in unpaid taxes. Things got even more difficult for him this week after bailiffs seized a fleet of vehicles in his name, totaling around $900k in value.

As of this writing, Nurmagomedov hasn’t spoken out publically about his legal battle with the Russian Federation, and investigations are ongoing.

McGregor, who fell to Nurmagomedov in their heated clash at UFC 229, mocked Nurmagomedov this week after the news broke of his seized assets. He’s ramping up the banter and took the trolling upfront to Nurmagoemdov.

Conor McGregor trolls Khabib, offers to buy his home

In a recent tweet, McGregor continued his barrage on Nurmagomedov’s financial troubles.

Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov

 

“Brotha I just put in to buy your family home off government because you can’t afford I plan on big smelly Irish shit,” McGregor messaged Nurmagomedov. “Brotha I take big shit in your house. Brotha you abandon from family and now I take your house for shit and piss. Brotha where is the toilet roll?”

McGregor is planning on a UFC comeback later this year after withdrawing from UFC 303 due to a toe injury. He’s expected to face Michael Chandler upon his return to the cage.

McGregor and Nurmagomedov had one of the most heated pre-fight buildups in UFC history ahead of their fight. Things haven’t gotten better years after their pay-per-view headliner, and their banter continues to take a dark turn.

Nurmagomedov entered the UFC Hall of Fame in 2022 alongside his longtime friend and teammate Daniel Cormier. He walked away from the UFC following a win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 after the death of his father.

As of this writing, Nurmagomedov is prohibited from leaving Russia amidst the ongoing seizure of his assets. He’s not expected to be in Belal Muhammad’s corner for UFC 304 this weekend.

McGregor continues to push the envelope, and he isn’t backing down from putting a spotlight on his former rival’s troubles.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Conor McGregor Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC

