Manel Kape takes aim at Muhammad Mokaev following recent altercation in Manchester: “What kind of Muslim are you?”

Manel Kape has taken aim at Muhammad Mokaev following their brawl in the fighter hotel ahead of UFC 304.

As we know, Manel Kape and Muhammad Mokaev will collide this weekend at UFC 304. It’s a blockbuster flyweight contest and, for the winner, it could mean a title shot at some point in the future. Of course, with a bout of this magnitude comes some back and forth between the two competitors.

That’s exactly what we’ve seen in recent months. With that being said, all seemed to be calm between Kape and Mokaev heading into fight week. That was until the two engaged in a brawl at the fighter hotel that involved both of their teams.

Kape has now given his side of the story in a furious tweet directed at Mokaev.