Manel Kape takes aim at Muhammad Mokaev following recent altercation in Manchester: “What kind of Muslim are you?”

By Harry Kettle - July 25, 2024

Manel Kape has taken aim at Muhammad Mokaev following their brawl in the fighter hotel ahead of UFC 304.

Muhammad Mokaev, Manel Kape

As we know, Manel Kape and Muhammad Mokaev will collide this weekend at UFC 304. It’s a blockbuster flyweight contest and, for the winner, it could mean a title shot at some point in the future. Of course, with a bout of this magnitude comes some back and forth between the two competitors.

RELATED: Video | Manel Kape, Muhammad Mokaev and their teams brawl it out at the UFC 304 fighter hotel

That’s exactly what we’ve seen in recent months. With that being said, all seemed to be calm between Kape and Mokaev heading into fight week. That was until the two engaged in a brawl at the fighter hotel that involved both of their teams.

Kape has now given his side of the story in a furious tweet directed at Mokaev.

Kape lashes out at Mokaev

“What kind of Muslim are you? You gave me Salam asked to take a picture and then tried to punch me in the betrayal, i can see now you are not a child of the dagestao, because there are created men you are just a poor bastard raised on a low income in Manchester without honor and principles.

“When I hit you in Vegas I went alone and I told you to be ready, I don’t hit men with their guard down or distracted or on the back. I thought everything was solved, but now the carnage will continue… Shaytan!”

At this point, the passions are pretty high as we get closer and closer to fight night.

What did you make of the brawl between Muhammad Mokaev and Manel Kape? In terms of the fight itself, who do you favor to pick up the victory in Manchester and why? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Manel Kape Muhammad Mokaev UFC

