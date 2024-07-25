Leon Edwards downplays Belal Muhammad’s wrestling ahead of UFC 304: “He’s not f***ing Khabib”

By Curtis Calhoun - July 24, 2024

UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards doesn’t rate Belal Muhammad’s grappling very high ahead of their title clash.

Leon Edwards, Belal Muhammad

Edwards faces Muhammad in a rematch three years in the making this Saturday at UFC 304 in Manchester. He returns to the Octagon after a dominant performance against Colby Covington in December.

Edwards has evolved overall as a fighter since earning the championship in 2022. He’s one of the few fighters who has successfully taken down Kamaru Usman, one of the top wrestlers in UFC history.

Edwards expected Muhammad to utilize many of the tricks he’s learned from Khabib Nurmagomedov, Islam Makhachev, and others in preparation for UFC 304. But, Edwards doesn’t believe he’ll live up to the high expectations of his team.

Leon Edwards undeterred by Belal Muhammad’s grappling

During his UFC 304 pre-fight media day, Edwards weighed in on Muhammad potentially taking a grappling-first approach.

“He might try to, but he won’t have much success in it,” Edwards said of Muhammad. “Everyone knows his gameplan would be to come out and try wrestling, but even his wrestling ain’t all that, really. He ain’t a f***ing Khabib or a [Georges St-Pierre], he’s just Belal.”

Muhammad is entering UFC 304 with profound confidence, as equalized by his counterpart Edwards. He plans to take Edwards into deep waters and take the belt in a lopsided fashion.

Muhammad earned the title shot after a 10-fight unbeaten streak in the cage. Amidst his rise in success, he’s opted to work with Nurmagomedov and company in preparation for the welterweight elite.

Muhammad’s wrestling was on full display in recent victories over Stephen Thompson and Gilbert Burns. Edwards, a striker at heart, has developed a well-rounded skillset over his last five fights.

The first fight between Edwards and Muhammad ended in a no-contest in 2021. This time around, Edwards is looking to leave no doubt and take the fight out of the judge’s and officials’ hands.

