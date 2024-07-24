Ronda Rousey opens up on the one thing preventing a UFC comeback: “If I could, I definitely would”

By Josh Evanoff - July 24, 2024

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey has opened up on a return to the cage.

Ronda Rousey

‘Rowdy’ hasn’t been seen in the octagon in nearly eight years. Ronda Rousey’s last fight took place at UFC 207 in December 2016, against then-bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes. That bout ended a long layoff for the former titleholder. Rousey famously was knocked out by Holly Holm in late 2015, with that being the star’s first-ever defeat.

However, her return against ‘The Lioness’ was a tough outing. Ronda Rousey was handed a first-round knockout by the Brazilian, and seemingly retired afterward. In the years since the former UFC champion has never formally announced her retirement. Instead, she’s stated that a return to the cage is as likely as a return to the mats for Judo.

In the years since then, Ronda Rousey has opted to compete in professional wrestling. However, she left the WWE late last year and has been busy promoting her new book. Titled ‘Our Fight’, the book follows the end of her UFC career, as well as her stint in professional wrestling. With that, has come a lengthy press tour.

Former bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey opens up on potential UFC return

Speaking in a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Ronda Rousey discussed a potential return to the cage. There, ‘Rowdy’ admitted that she was flattered whenever fans asked about a comeback. However, at this stage in her life, Rousey wants to focus on being a mother and growing her family.

“I appreciate when people ask,” Ronda Rousey stated in the interview when asked about a potential UFC return. “Maybe it means they still miss me. If I could, I definitely would [fight again]. [But], if I want to have a whole basketball team full of kids, I can’t take any more detours. I’ve always wanted to be a mom with a lot of kids.”

While Ronda Rousey wants to continue growing her family, it’s probably for the best if she stays away from the UFC. Since her exit in late 2016, ‘Rowdy’ has admitted that she’s suffered from concussion issues. Rousey also revealed that she entered her fight with Holly Holm in 2015 healing from a concussion.

What do you make of these comments from Ronda Rousey? Would you like to see ‘Rowdy’ return to the UFC one day?

Ronda Rousey UFC

