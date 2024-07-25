Modestas Bukauskas vows to stop Marcin Prachnio on “home turf” at UFC 304: “I’m going for the finish”

By Cole Shelton - July 24, 2024

Modestas Bukauskas plans to begin UFC 304 with a bang.

Modestas Bukauskas

Bukauskas is set to open the card against Marcin Prachnio in an intriguing light heavyweight fight. It’s his first fight since November of last year, which was frustrating until he realized the delay was worth it as he gets to fight at home in the UK.

“A lot longer than I expected but everything happens for a reason. This is how it was supposed to happen, I wanted to fight earlier. I was waiting, but I’m glad it turned out this way as I get to fight at home. It is nice to finally fight on home turf,” Bukauskas said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com.

Getting to fight so close to home is exciting for Modestas Bukauskas as he believes the fan support will help him greatly against Marcin Prachnio at UFC 304.

“I’m excited, I don’t have to travel anywhere, I have a three-hour drive and I’m in Manchester. I’ve had to travel across the world and now I’m fighting at home, it’s a brand-new arena. This is an amazing opportunity and you have to be excited about it,” Bukauskas said.

Although Marcin Prachnio has looked good as of late, Modestas Bukauskas believes he is the better fighter and his power will be the difference as he expects to stop Prachnio to kick off the UFC 304 card.

“I see myself bringing the best myself, I see myself bringing out the best performance in all of my fights. The most free, the most certain of myself, the most confident in myself and my ability. I see myself throwing out more things than I usually do. I’m going for the finish and that is what I will be looking for. He is no slouch but I feel like I am a better fighter and I will go prove it,” Bukauskas said.

Should Bukauskas get his hand raised at UFC 304, he believes he would be a win away from getting a ranked opponent.

“Another win and I should be fighting top-15 guys. One more big win against another guy ranked outside the top 15 and I will be looking at top-15 in that third fight,” Bukauskas concluded.

