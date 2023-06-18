Jared Cannonier has one stipulation for taking a fight with unranked Khamzat Chimaev
Jared Cannonier has no interest in facing Khamzat Chimaev if one key stipulation isn’t in place.
Jared Cannonier took the headlining spot on the UFC Vegas 75 card. He went one-on-one with Marvin Vettori. Cannonier’s powerful striking was on display. While he couldn’t finish his very tough opponent, Jared Cannonier did leave visible damage on Marvin Vettori’s face by the time the fight ended. The decision was clear as well, and Cannonier had his hand raise when the dust settled.
After the fight, Jared Cannonier spoke to reporters during the UFC Vegas 75 post-fight press conference. Media member Alex Behunin was on the scene and he asked “The Killa Gorilla” about a potential showdown against Khamzat Chimaev. It was quite clear that Jared Cannonier doesn’t see how a fight against “Borz” gets him closer to another UFC Middleweight Championship opportunity, which is his one stipulation.
Jared Cannonier seemed a little agitated when I asked him about a potential fight with Khamzat pic.twitter.com/MEqKst80QE
— Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) June 18, 2023
“I don’t know, he’s not even ranked in middleweight, is he? So, I mean, I know he’s popular,” Cannonier said. “Everybody wants to see him do his thing and stuff like that. If they call me and say, ‘Hey, Khamzat for a contender’s match,’ that’s a yes.”
RELATED: ARMAN TSARUKYAN TAKES AIM AT MICHAEL CHANDLER FOLLOWING UFC VEGAS 75: “IF YOU THINK THE FIGHT WITH CONOR IS STILL HAPPENING YOU ARE AS DUMB AS YOUR FIGHT IQ”
Jared Cannonier Pushes Back On Khamzat Chimaev Fight Idea
Behunin followed up for reassurance that the fight would be off the table if there was no UFC gold at stake. Cannonier made his point clear.
“I’m trying to get to the title,” Cannonier said. “I’m not just fighting to entertain you people. I know you guys want to see it. It would be a good fight. If that fight gets me the title shot, yes. I just beat number three. I’m not looking back, I’m looking forward, I’m looking at the champion.”
Cannonier seemed a bit fiery at the end of his dialog with Behunin, but the reason for this may be clear. Jared Cannonier is 39 years old, so the clock is ticking. “The Killa Gorilla” likely doesn’t want the idea of a fight between himself and someone else floating around if it’ll further delay possibly his last chance at a UFC title.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Jared Cannonier Khamzat Chimaev UFC