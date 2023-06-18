Jared Cannonier has one stipulation for taking a fight with unranked Khamzat Chimaev

By Fernando Quiles - June 18, 2023

Jared Cannonier has no interest in facing Khamzat Chimaev if one key stipulation isn’t in place.

Khamzat Chimaev Jared Cannonier

Jared Cannonier took the headlining spot on the UFC Vegas 75 card. He went one-on-one with Marvin Vettori. Cannonier’s powerful striking was on display. While he couldn’t finish his very tough opponent, Jared Cannonier did leave visible damage on Marvin Vettori’s face by the time the fight ended. The decision was clear as well, and Cannonier had his hand raise when the dust settled.

After the fight, Jared Cannonier spoke to reporters during the UFC Vegas 75 post-fight press conference. Media member Alex Behunin was on the scene and he asked “The Killa Gorilla” about a potential showdown against Khamzat Chimaev. It was quite clear that Jared Cannonier doesn’t see how a fight against “Borz” gets him closer to another UFC Middleweight Championship opportunity, which is his one stipulation.

“I don’t know, he’s not even ranked in middleweight, is he? So, I mean, I know he’s popular,” Cannonier said. “Everybody wants to see him do his thing and stuff like that. If they call me and say, ‘Hey, Khamzat for a contender’s match,’ that’s a yes.”

RELATED: ARMAN TSARUKYAN TAKES AIM AT MICHAEL CHANDLER FOLLOWING UFC VEGAS 75: “IF YOU THINK THE FIGHT WITH CONOR IS STILL HAPPENING YOU ARE AS DUMB AS YOUR FIGHT IQ”

Jared Cannonier Pushes Back On Khamzat Chimaev Fight Idea

Behunin followed up for reassurance that the fight would be off the table if there was no UFC gold at stake. Cannonier made his point clear.

“I’m trying to get to the title,” Cannonier said. “I’m not just fighting to entertain you people. I know you guys want to see it. It would be a good fight. If that fight gets me the title shot, yes. I just beat number three. I’m not looking back, I’m looking forward, I’m looking at the champion.”

Cannonier seemed a bit fiery at the end of his dialog with Behunin, but the reason for this may be clear. Jared Cannonier is 39 years old, so the clock is ticking. “The Killa Gorilla” likely doesn’t want the idea of a fight between himself and someone else floating around if it’ll further delay possibly his last chance at a UFC title.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Jared Cannonier Khamzat Chimaev UFC

Related

UFC lightweights Michael Chandler and Arman Tsarukyan

Arman Tsarukyan takes aim at Michael Chandler following UFC Vegas 75: “If you think the fight with Conor is still happening you are as dumb as your fight IQ”

Fernando Quiles - June 18, 2023
Manuel Torres, Nikolas Motta, UFC Vegas 75, UFC, Bonus
UFC Vegas 75

UFC Vegas 75 Bonus Report: Manuel Torres one of four fighters to take home $50k

Chris Taylor - June 17, 2023

The Octagon returned to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 75 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier.

Jared Cannonier, Marvin Vettori, UFC, UFC Vegas 75
Marvin Vettori

Pros react after Jared Cannonier beats down Marvin Vettori at UFC Vegas 75

Chris Taylor - June 17, 2023

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 75 event was headlined by a key middleweight bout between former title challengers Marvin Vettori and Jared Cannonier.

Marvin Vettori, Jared Cannonier, UFC, UFC Vegas 75, Results
Marvin Vettori

UFC Vegas 75 Results: Jared Cannonier defeats Marvin Vettori (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - June 17, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 75 results, including the middleweight main event between Marvin Vettori and Jared Cannonier.

Arman Tsarukyan, UFC, UFC Vegas 75, Results
Joaquim Silva

UFC Vegas 75 Results: Arman Tsarukyan stops Joaquim Silva (Video)

Chris Taylor - June 17, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 75 results, including the co-main event between Arman Tsarukyan and Joaquim Silva.

Jamahal Hill, UFC

Jamahal Hill responds after Corey Anderson claims that Bellator has better light heavyweight fighters than the UFC

Chris Taylor - June 17, 2023
Daniel Argueta, Ronnie Lawrence, UFC Vegas 75, Results, UFC
Ronnie Lawrence

Controversy! Pros react after Daniel Argueta vs. Ronnie Lawrence ends in a no contest due to a premature referee stoppage

Chris Taylor - June 17, 2023

Several pro fighters chimed in after tonight’s Daniel Argueta vs. Ronnie Lawrence fight ended in a no contest due to a premature referee stoppage.

Jon Jones

Francis Ngannou trolls Jon Jones following recent staredown at PFL event in Atlanta: "He feels the pressure"

Chris Taylor - June 17, 2023

Francis Ngannou believes Jon Jones felt “the pressure” during their staredown at last night’s PFL event in Atlanta.

UFC Vegas 75, Marvin Vettori, Jared Cannonier, Results, UFC
Marvin Vettori

UFC Vegas 75: ‘Vettori vs. Cannonier’ Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - June 17, 2023

The Octagon returns to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 75 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier.

Kyle Nelson
Kyle Nelson

Kyle Nelson believes Canadian sweep at UFC 289 will force the promotion to come back to Canada this year

Cole Shelton - June 17, 2023

Kyle Nelson couldn’t be happier with how UFC 289 played out.