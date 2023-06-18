Jared Cannonier has one stipulation for taking a fight with unranked Khamzat Chimaev

Jared Cannonier has no interest in facing Khamzat Chimaev if one key stipulation isn’t in place.

Jared Cannonier took the headlining spot on the UFC Vegas 75 card. He went one-on-one with Marvin Vettori. Cannonier’s powerful striking was on display. While he couldn’t finish his very tough opponent, Jared Cannonier did leave visible damage on Marvin Vettori’s face by the time the fight ended. The decision was clear as well, and Cannonier had his hand raise when the dust settled.

After the fight, Jared Cannonier spoke to reporters during the UFC Vegas 75 post-fight press conference. Media member Alex Behunin was on the scene and he asked “The Killa Gorilla” about a potential showdown against Khamzat Chimaev. It was quite clear that Jared Cannonier doesn’t see how a fight against “Borz” gets him closer to another UFC Middleweight Championship opportunity, which is his one stipulation.

Jared Cannonier seemed a little agitated when I asked him about a potential fight with Khamzat pic.twitter.com/MEqKst80QE — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) June 18, 2023

“I don’t know, he’s not even ranked in middleweight, is he? So, I mean, I know he’s popular,” Cannonier said. “Everybody wants to see him do his thing and stuff like that. If they call me and say, ‘Hey, Khamzat for a contender’s match,’ that’s a yes.”

