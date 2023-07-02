UFC Vegas 76 Results: Sean Strickland stops Abus Magomedov (Video)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 76 results, including the middleweight main event between Sean Strickland and Abus Magomedov.

Strickland (26-5 MMA) most recently competed in January of this year, where he earned a unanimous decision win over Nassourdine Imavov in a light heavyweight bout. That victory snapped a two-fight losing skid for the 32-year-old American, as ‘Tarzan’ had previously suffered defeats to Alex Pereira and Jared Cannonier respectively.

Meanwhile, Abus Magomedov (25-4 MMA) will enter tonight’s headliner sporting a three-fight winning streak, his most recent coming by way of TKO against Dustin Stoltzfus in his Octagon debut in September of last year.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 76 main event resulted in a strong showing for Sean Strickland. The American was able to weather an early storm from his Russian opponent, which included a brutal eye poke, and went on to overwhelm him with strikes. ‘Tarzan’ ultimately finished off a quickly exhausted Magomedov with ground and pound in the late stages of round two.

SEAN STRICKLAND TURNED IT UP FOR THE KO ⚡️ #UFCVegas76 pic.twitter.com/1P0NVeeCNb — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 2, 2023

Official UFC Vegas 76 Results: Sean Strickland def. Abus Magomedov via TKO at 4:20 of Round 2

The victory marked Strickland’s second in a row and he is now 3-2 over his past five fights overall.

Who would you like to see Strickland fight next following his TKO victory over Magomedov this evening in Sin City?