Tom Aspinall destroys “Complete bulls***” UFC pound-for-pound rankings amidst Jon Jones/Islam Makhachev debate

Tom Aspinall goes off on the UFC’s pound-for-pound list

During his UFC 304 media day press conference, Aspinall concluded his availability by ripping the pound-for-pound rankings.

“What is this pound-for-pound bulls***? It’s all rubbish,” Aspinall said. “It just doesn’t even make sense. Don’t get me started on that s***, how can you have a pound-for-pound? Does that mean if everyone is the same size…how can you compare Demetrious Johnson’s style to Brock Lesnar’s style? Completely different attributes…

“I have a bulldog. It’s like if my bulldog had a really long neck, it would win the ‘Giraffe’ of [Bulldogs]. How can you compare it? It’s a load of rubbish.”

Aspinall’s comments come amidst a growing debate between Jones and Islam Makhachev, and which fighter deserves the top pound-for-pound spot. Makhachev recently finished Dustin Poirier at UFC 302 last month.

Aspinall could be on a collision course with Jones or Miocic with a win over Blaydes this weekend. He’s won back-to-back fights since shattering his leg against Blaydes in their first clash in 2022.

UFC President Dana White sided with Jones, instead of Makhachev, for the UFC’s pound-for-pound king discussion. He argues that Jones’s career accolades should be considered in the debate.

Aspinall could potentially top the UFC’s pound-for-pound rankings at some point in his career. But for now, he considers the rankings system a sham.