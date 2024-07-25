Tom Aspinall destroys “Complete bulls***” UFC pound-for-pound rankings amidst Jon Jones/Islam Makhachev debate

By Curtis Calhoun - July 24, 2024

Interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has a lot of questions and quarrels with the pound-for-pound rankings.

Tom Aspinall

Aspinall will make an unprecedented defense of his interim heavyweight title against Curtis Blaydes this Saturday in Manchester. He co-headlines UFC 304 eight months after securing the interim heavyweight belt by knocking out Sergei Pavlovich in November.

Aspinall is undoubtedly one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the world. But, he lags behind fighters such as Jon Jones, the lineal heavyweight champion who hasn’t fought since UFC 285.

If Aspinall’s recent press conference was any indication of how he feels, he’s becoming increasingly disgusted by the UFC’s pound-for-pound rankings.

Tom Aspinall goes off on the UFC’s pound-for-pound list

During his UFC 304 media day press conference, Aspinall concluded his availability by ripping the pound-for-pound rankings.

“What is this pound-for-pound bulls***? It’s all rubbish,” Aspinall said. “It just doesn’t even make sense. Don’t get me started on that s***, how can you have a pound-for-pound? Does that mean if everyone is the same size…how can you compare Demetrious Johnson’s style to Brock Lesnar’s style? Completely different attributes…

“I have a bulldog. It’s like if my bulldog had a really long neck, it would win the ‘Giraffe’ of [Bulldogs]. How can you compare it? It’s a load of rubbish.”

Aspinall’s comments come amidst a growing debate between Jones and Islam Makhachev, and which fighter deserves the top pound-for-pound spot. Makhachev recently finished Dustin Poirier at UFC 302 last month.

Aspinall could be on a collision course with Jones or Miocic with a win over Blaydes this weekend. He’s won back-to-back fights since shattering his leg against Blaydes in their first clash in 2022.

UFC President Dana White sided with Jones, instead of Makhachev, for the UFC’s pound-for-pound king discussion. He argues that Jones’s career accolades should be considered in the debate.

Aspinall could potentially top the UFC’s pound-for-pound rankings at some point in his career. But for now, he considers the rankings system a sham.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

