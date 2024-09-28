UFC Paris: ‘Moicano vs. Saint Denis’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon returns to France for today’s UFC Paris event, a 14-bout fight card headlined by Renato Moicano vs. Benoit Saint Denis.

Moicano (19-5-1 MMA) enters the bout on a three-fight win streak, his most recent being a second-round TKO victory over Jalin Turner at UFC 300. Prior to that, the 35-year-old Brazilian had picked up wins over Brad Riddell and Drew Dober respectively.

Meanwhile, Benoit Saint Denis (13-2 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since suffering a knockout loss to Dustin Poirier at March’s UFC 299 event. That setback snapped a five-fight winning streak for the Frenchman, who had previously earned consecutive stoppage wins over Niklas Stolze, Gabriel Miranda, Ismael Bonfim, Thiago Moises and Matt Frevola.

UFC Paris is co-headlined by a key middleweight matchup featuring Brendan Allen taking on Nassourdine Imavov.

Allen (24-5 MMA) will enter the bout sporting a seven-fight winning streak, his most recent victory coming over Chris Curtis by way of split decision in April of this year. Prior to that, ‘All In’ had recorded four straight submission wins over the likes of Krzysztof Jotko, Andre Muniz, Bruno Silva and Paul Craig.

Meanwhile, Nassourdine Imavov (14-4 MMA) currently boasts a two-fight winning streak, this after picking up impressive wins over Roman Dolidze and Jared Cannonier. The 29-year-old has gone 4-1 over his past five Octagon appearances overall.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC Paris Main Card (ESPN+, 3 p.m. ET)

Renato Moicano (156) vs. Benoit Saint Denis (156)

Nassourdine Imavov (186) vs. Brendan Allen (186)

William Gomis (146) vs. Joanderson Brito (146)

Kevin Jousset (169) vs. Bryan Battle (170)

Morgan Charriere (146) vs. Gabriel Miranda (146)

Fares Ziam (156) vs. Matt Frevola (156) – Ziam def. Frevola via KO (knee) at 2:59 of Round 3

UFC Paris Prelims (ESPN+, 12 p.m. ET)

Ion Cutelaba (205) vs. Ivan Erslan (206) – Cutelaba def. Erslan by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Oumar Sy (205) vs. Da Un Jung (205) – Sy def. Jung via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Ludovit Klein (155) vs. Roosevelt Roberts (155) – Klein def. Roberts by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Taylor Lapilus (136) vs. Vince Morales (135) – Lapilus def. Morales by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Darya Zheleznyakova (135) vs. Ailin Perez (136.5)* – Perez def. Zheleznyakova via submission (arm triangle choke) at 3:52 of Round 1

Daniel Barez (125) vs. Victor Altamirano (126) – Barez def. Altamirano by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Nora Cornolle (136) vs. Jacqueline Cavalcanti (135) – Cavalcanti def. Cornolle by split decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Bolaji Oki (156) vs. Chris Duncan (156) – Duncan def. Oki via submission (guillotine) at 3:34 of Round 1

Hell of a performance to kick off the night 😮‍💨@TheProblem155 gets the first round submission victory! [ #UFCParis is Live NOW on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/O5zNwFlSLt — UFC (@ufc) September 28, 2024

