Video | Jake Paul mocks Conor McGregor with powder-faced impression

Jake Paul couldn’t refrain from taking aim at Conor McGregor following the Irishman’s recent live stream appearance.

McGregor (22-6 MMA) recently raised eyebrows after appearing inebriated while partaking in a Duelbits partnership stream on Friday afternoon.

In addition to offering a scathing response to Ilia Topuria’s recent comments (see that here), Conor McGregor also went off on the upcoming Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing match.

Paul and Tyson are slated to collide on November 15th at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The highly controversial matchup has drawn immense criticism from many fans and fighters, including the likes of Eddie Hearn, Joe Rogan and Demetrious Johnson.

Well, Conor McGregor made it clear that he is also not a fan of the ‘Paul vs. Tyson’ booking, suggesting that nobody gives a “bollox” or a “f*ck” about their upcoming showdown.

In response to McGregor’s enthusiastic remarks, Jake Paul decided to create a video mocking ‘Notorious’ for his drug-induced theatrics and shared it to ‘X‘.

Conor Mcgregors crash out needs to be studied pic.twitter.com/DgCFInYnjo — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) September 28, 2024

Paul added in a second tweet, “And for the record, I would destroy this coke head in the ring or in the cage. Keep begging for your date hahaha.”

Conor McGregor is of course still awaiting the date for his next Octagon appearance. The former two-division UFC champion has not competed since suffering a broken leg in his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July of 2021.

While it appeared that a future booking against Michael Chandler was on deck, the UFC and ‘Iron’ have since moved in a different direction as Chandler is now set to rematch Charles Oliveira at UFC 309.

With that news, Conor McGregor has most recently began campaigning for a welterweight title shot against newly minted 170lbs champion Belal Muhammad.

As for Jake Paul, ‘The Problem Child’ is currently focused on his upcoming boxing match with the 58-year-old former heavyweight champion in Mike Tyson.

Do you think we will ever see Paul and McGregor throw down inside of the ring or the cage? Share your thoughts in the comments on social media PENN Nation!