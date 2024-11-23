Justin Gaethje shoots down potential rematch with Michael Chandler, interested in Dan Hooker among others

By Cole Shelton - November 22, 2024

Justin Gaethje is hoping to return in March of 2025 and has a few names in mind.

Justin Gaethje

Gaethje is coming off a brutal KO loss to Max Holloway at UFC 300 back in April to lose his BMF belt. After the fight, ‘The Highlight’ said he planned to take some time off.

Since Gaethje’s last fight, there have been several key lightweight fights that could set up his next opponent. One fight that many fans have called for is a rematch with Michael Chandler. However, Gaethje says he isn’t interested in that, and instead mentions Dan Hooker, Dustin Poirier, and others

“I’m more interested in a rematch with (Charles) Oliveira or (Dustin) Poirier,” Gaethje told Helen Yee about a potential Chandler rematch. “I prefer something new. I think me and Poirier would be a great fight if it is his last one. I just think that we’re both contenders, and I don’t think we’re contenders if (Chandler and I) fight each other. I’m content with a 1-1. Hopefully, he is.

“I think Dan Hooker, I don’t know if (Alexander) Volkanovski is coming (back to lightweight),” Gaethje continued. “I know (Max) Holloway is coming (to 155), or maybe he comes back up. I would love that rematch. But being No. 3, there’s a lot of options. I told them I want to fight in March. So March, I think it’s in Vegas. I’ll be there.”

Gaethje beat Michael Chandler by decision at UFC 268 in November of 2021 which was the Fight of the Year.

Regardless of who Justin Gaethje fights next, fans will be excited for who he fights next. If he doesn’t get a rematch with Poirier, Oliveira, or Holloway, the bout with Hooker is one many fans have wanted to see for years.

Gaethje is 25-5 as a pro and coming off a KO loss to Holloway. The former UFC interim lightweight champ has notable wins over Dustin Poirier, Chandler, Donald Cerrone, Tony Ferguson, and Edson Barboza among others.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

