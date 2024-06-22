UFC Saudi Arabia Results: Volkan Oezdemir KO’s Johnny Walker (Video)

By Chris Taylor - June 22, 2024

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC Saudi Arabia results, including the light heavyweight bout between Johnny Walker and Volkan Oezdemir.

Volkan Oezdemir

Walker (21-8 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since suffering a knockout loss to Magomed Ankalaev this past January. That setback snapped a three-fight winning streak for the Brazilian, who had previously scored victories over Ion Cutelaba, Paul Craig and Anthony Smith.

Meanwhile, Volkan Oezdemir (19-7 MMA) will enter the Octagon looking to build off his submission win over Bogdan Guskov from last September. ‘No Time’ has gone 2-3 over his past five fights overall.

Round one of this light heavyweight matchup begins and Volkan Oezdemir comes forward early with his jab. Johnny Walker tries to answer back with low kicks. ‘No Time’ just eats them and comes over the top with punches. Oezdemir lands a big left hand that drops Walker. Walker comes up and Oezdemir tags him again. Walker tries a flying knee. Oezdemir blocks it. Volkan comes forward again and lands a huge right. Walker goes down again and this time a follow up shot puts him out for good. WOW!

Official UFC Saudi Arabia Results: Volkan Oezdemir def. Johnny Walker via KO at 2:28 of Round 1

Who would you like to see Oezdemir fight next following his KO victory over Walker this evening in Riyadh?

Related

UFC Saudi Arabia

UFC Saudi Arabia: ‘Whittaker vs. Aliskerov’ Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - June 21, 2024
Chael Sonnen, Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor

Chael Sonnen responds to Conor McGregor's "Pie-Hole" tweet, doubles down on rehab claims

Curtis Calhoun - June 21, 2024

Chael Sonnen has responded to Conor McGregor’s fiery tweet in which he verbally attacks the former UFC title challenger over claims of substance abuse.

Paige VanZant
UFC

Report | Paige VanZant signs with Power Slap

Cole Shelton - June 21, 2024

Former UFC fighter Paige VanZant has reportedly signed with Power Slap.

Rafael dos Anjos, Conor McGregor
Rafael dos Anjos

Rafael dos Anjos mocks Conor McGregor after 'The Notorious' reveals broken toe: "You finally got exposed"

Josh Evanoff - June 21, 2024

Years after the cancelation of their UFC 196 fight, Rafael dos Anjos is taking aim at Conor McGregor.

Anthony Smith
UFC

Anthony Smith gets new UFC 303 opponent after Carlos Ulberg pulls out due to injury

Josh Evanoff - June 21, 2024

Light-heavyweight contender Anthony Smith will now face Roman Dolidze at UFC 303 instead of Carlos Ulberg.

Alex Pereira, Jiří Procházka

Alex Pereira reveals the one thing Jiri Prochazka changed from their first fight ahead of UFC 303 rematch

Curtis Calhoun - June 21, 2024
Conor McGregor, Chael Sonnen
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor issues fiery response to Chael Sonnen's rehab claims: "Shut your pie hole!"

Curtis Calhoun - June 21, 2024

UFC superstar Conor McGregor didn’t take long to address Chael Sonnen’s recent claims that his UFC 303 withdrawal was due to substance abuse.

Islam Makhachev and Conor McGregor
Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev blasts "chicken" Conor McGregor after Irishman reveals the injury that forced him out of UFC 303

Cole Shelton - June 21, 2024

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has taken aim at ‘chicken’ Conor McGregor.

Conor McGregor
UFC

Conor McGregor reveals the injury that forced him out of UFC 303: "See ya’s soon, Chandler or not"

Cole Shelton - June 21, 2024

Conor McGregor has opened up on the injury that forced him out of his UFC 303 fight against Michael Chandler.

Robert Whittaker
Israel Adesanya

Robert Whittaker reveals if he'd rather win the title against Dricus Du Plessis or Israel Adesanya

Cole Shelton - June 21, 2024

Robert Whittaker could be fighting for the middleweight title next time out if he gets past Ikram Aliskerov in the main event of UFC Saudi Arabia on Saturday.