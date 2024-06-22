UFC Saudi Arabia Results: Volkan Oezdemir KO’s Johnny Walker (Video)

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC Saudi Arabia results, including the light heavyweight bout between Johnny Walker and Volkan Oezdemir.

Walker (21-8 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since suffering a knockout loss to Magomed Ankalaev this past January. That setback snapped a three-fight winning streak for the Brazilian, who had previously scored victories over Ion Cutelaba, Paul Craig and Anthony Smith.

Meanwhile, Volkan Oezdemir (19-7 MMA) will enter the Octagon looking to build off his submission win over Bogdan Guskov from last September. ‘No Time’ has gone 2-3 over his past five fights overall.

Round one of this light heavyweight matchup begins and Volkan Oezdemir comes forward early with his jab. Johnny Walker tries to answer back with low kicks. ‘No Time’ just eats them and comes over the top with punches. Oezdemir lands a big left hand that drops Walker. Walker comes up and Oezdemir tags him again. Walker tries a flying knee. Oezdemir blocks it. Volkan comes forward again and lands a huge right. Walker goes down again and this time a follow up shot puts him out for good. WOW!

Official UFC Saudi Arabia Results: Volkan Oezdemir def. Johnny Walker via KO at 2:28 of Round 1

