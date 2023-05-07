UFC 288 Results: Yan Xiaonan KO’s Jessica Andrade (Video)
We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 288 results, including the women’s strawweight bout between Jessica Andrade and Yan Xiaonan.
Andrade (24-10 MMA) will be looking to rebound, this after suffering a submission loss to Erin Blachfield in her most previous Octagon appearance this past February. Prior to that setback, the former UFC strawweight champion was on a three-fight win streak, which included stoppage victories over Cynthia Calvillo and Amanda Lemos.
Meanwhile, Yan Xiaonan (16-3 MMA) was last seen in action in October of 2022, where she earned a majority decision win over Mackenzie Dern. That victory was preceded by back-to-back losses to Carla Esparza and Marina Rodriguez.
Round one of this strawweight matchup begins and Xiaonan lands a low kick. She connects with another. And then another. The Chinese standout goes to the body with a jab. Jessica Andrade attempts to answer with a wild combination that misses. The former strawweight champion comes forward with a big flurry. Yan Xiaonan answers with a nice right up the middle. Andrade looks for a big hook. Xiaonan counters with a nice hook. She lands a low kick. Yan Xiaonan with a big right hand and down goes Jessica. Some follow up punches and this one is all over! WOW!
Wow! 😳 #UFC288 https://t.co/45Mqfd95C0
— bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) May 7, 2023
YAN KO'S ANDRADE AND STUNS THE CROWD AT #UFC288 😱 pic.twitter.com/LwEwpjVot5
— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 7, 2023
Official UFC 288 Results: Yan Xiaonan def. Jessica Andrade via KO in Round 1
Who would you like to see Xiaonan fight next following her KO victory over Andrade this evening in Newark? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!
