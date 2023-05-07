search

UFC 288 Results: Yan Xiaonan KO’s Jessica Andrade (Video)

By Chris Taylor - May 6, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 288 results, including the women’s strawweight bout between Jessica Andrade and Yan Xiaonan.

Yan Xiaonan, Jessica Andrade, UFC 288, Results, UFC

Andrade (24-10 MMA) will be looking to rebound, this after suffering a submission loss to Erin Blachfield in her most previous Octagon appearance this past February. Prior to that setback, the former UFC strawweight champion was on a three-fight win streak, which included stoppage victories over Cynthia Calvillo and Amanda Lemos.

Meanwhile, Yan Xiaonan (16-3 MMA) was last seen in action in October of 2022, where she earned a majority decision win over Mackenzie Dern. That victory was preceded by back-to-back losses to Carla Esparza and Marina Rodriguez.

Round one of this strawweight matchup begins and Xiaonan lands a low kick. She connects with another. And then another. The Chinese standout goes to the body with a jab. Jessica Andrade attempts to answer with a wild combination that misses. The former strawweight champion comes forward with a big flurry. Yan Xiaonan answers with a nice right up the middle. Andrade looks for a big hook. Xiaonan counters with a nice hook. She lands a low kick. Yan Xiaonan with a big right hand and down goes Jessica. Some follow up punches and this one is all over! WOW!

Official UFC 288 Results: Yan Xiaonan def. Jessica Andrade via KO in Round 1

Who would you like to see Xiaonan fight next following her KO victory over Andrade this evening in Newark? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Jessica Andrade UFC UFC 288 Yan Xiaonan

Related

Belal Muhammad

Pros react after Belal Muhammad defeats Gilbert Burns at UFC 288: "That was a very poor bout"

Chris Taylor - May 6, 2023
Belal Muhammad
Gilbert Burns

UFC 288 Results: Belal Muhammad defeats Gilbert Burns (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - May 6, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 288 results, including the co-main event between Gilbert Burns and Belal Muhammad. Muhammad (22-3 MMA) will enter the contest sporting an eight-fight unbeaten streak, his latest […]

Charles Jourdain, Kron Gracie, UFC 288, Results, UFC
Kron Gracie

UFC 288 Results: Charles Jourdain defeats Kron Gracie (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - May 6, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 288 results, including the first fight of the main card between Kron Gracie and Charles Jourdain. Gracie (5-1 MMA) will be returning to the Octagon for […]

Matt Frevola, Drew Dober, UFC 288, Results, UFC
Matt Frevola

UFC 288 Results: Matt Frevola stops Drew Dober in Round 1 (Video)

Chris Taylor - May 6, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 288 results, including the featured prelim between Drew Dober and Matt Frevola. Dober (26-11 MMA) will enter the contest sporting a 3-fight winning streak, with all […]

Henry Cejudo, Aljamain Sterling
Henry Cejudo

UFC 288: 'Sterling vs. Cejudo' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - May 6, 2023

The Octagon returns to Newark, New Jersey, for tonight’s UFC 288 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo. Sterling (22-3 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time […]

Aljamain Sterling, Henry Cejudo

Aljamain Sterling believes Henry Cejudo "quit" once the "competition started to get tough"

Cole Shelton - May 5, 2023
Belal Muhammad
Gilbert Burns

Belal Muhammad vows to "break" Gilbert Burns at UFC 288 and secure a title shot: "There's no more hiding, the king is here"

Cole Shelton - May 5, 2023

Belal Muhammad is confident he will finish Gilbert Burns and secure a title shot at UFC 288. In the co-main event of the pay-per-view card from Newark, New Jersey, Muhammad and Burns stepped up on […]

Aljamain Sterling, Henry Cejudo
Henry Cejudo

WATCH | Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo shove each other in heated final faceoff ahead of UFC 288

Cole Shelton - May 5, 2023

Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo will finally settle their differences on Saturday night. The lead-up to the UFC 288 main event, which sees Sterling defending his bantamweight title against Cejudo, has been full of trash-talking. […]

Dana White
Jake Paul

Dana White takes aim at Jake Paul for boxing Nate Diaz: "As soon as he loses, he goes back to a 40-year-old MMA fighter"

Cole Shelton - May 5, 2023

Dana White isn’t a fan of Jake Paul boxing Nate Diaz. On August 5 in Dallas, Texas, Paul and Diaz are set to headline a boxing pay-per-view on DAZN. It will be a highly-anticipated fight […]

Henry Cejudo
UFC

Henry Cejudo roasts Aljamain Sterling during interview with Daniel Cormier ahead of UFC 288: “After this he’s got a career dude. He’s got a career in Hollywood”

Lewis Simpson - May 5, 2023

Prior to his retirement in 2020, Henry Cejudo mastered the art of getting under his opponent’s skin, and ahead of his return to the octagon at UFC 288, the 36-year-old is still utilizing the art […]