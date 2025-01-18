UFC 311: ‘Makhachev vs. Moicano’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon returns to Inglewood for tonight’s UFC 311 event, a 13-bout fight card headlined by Islam Makhachev vs Renato Moicano.

Makhachev (26-1 MMA) was originally slated to square off with Arman Tsarukyan in tonight’s main event. However, the Armenian was forced to withdraw from the contest on Friday morning due to injury.

Islam Makhachev will be looking to earn his fourth consecutive title defense this evening. The Russian standout is coming off stoppage wins over Dustin Poirier and Alexander Volkanovski in his most recent Octagon appearances.

Meanwhile, Renato Moicano (20-5-1 MMA) will enter his first career UFC title bout sporting a four-fight winning streak, his latest being a TKO victory over Benoit Saint Denis this past September in Paris.

UFC 311 is co-headlined by a men’s bantamweight title fight between Merab Dvalishvili and Umar Nurmagomedov.

Dvalishvili (18-4 MMA) will be looking to earn his first career title defense this evening. ‘The Machine’ captured the promotion‘s 135lbs title this past September at UFC 306, when he defeated Sean O’Malley by unanimous decision.

Meanwhile, Umar Nurmagomedov (18-0 MMA) will enter his first career title fight sporting a perfect professional record. ‘Young Eagle’ most recently competed this past August, where he scored a unanimous decision victory over perennial contender Cory Sandhagen.

Also featured on tonight’s UFC 311 main card is a highly anticipated light heavyweight bout between former division champions Jamahal Hill and Jiri Prochazka.

Hill (12-2 MMA) will be competing for the first time since suffering a brutal first-round knockout loss at the hands of reigning 205lbs champion Alex Pereira last April at UFC 300 (see that here). Prior to that setback, ‘Sweet Dreams’ had put together a four-fight winning streak.

Meanwhile, Jiri Prochazka (30-5-1 MMA) will also enter tonight’s contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a TKO loss to ‘Poatan’ this past June at UFC 303. Prior to that setback, the Czech fighter was coming off a TKO victory over Aleksandar Rakic.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC 311 Main Card (ESPN+ PPV, 10 p.m. ET)

Islam Makhachev (154.5) vs. Renato Moicano –

Merab Dvalishvili (134) vs. Umar Nurmagomedov (135) –

Jiri Prochazka (204.5) vs. Jamahal Hill (205.5) –

Jailton Almeida (235) vs. Serghei Spivac (233) –

Kevin Holland (183.5) vs. Reinier de Ridder (184.5) –

UFC 311 Prelims (FX/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Payton Talbott (135.5) vs. Raoni Barcelos (135.5) –

Zachary Reese (185.5) vs. Azamat Bekoev (185.5) –

Bogdan Guskov (205.5) vs. Billy Elekana (200) –

Grant Dawson (156) vs. Diego Ferreira (156) –

UFC 311 Early Prelims (FX/ESPN+, 6:30 p.m. ET)

Karol Rosa (135.5) vs. Ailin Perez (135) – Perez def. Rosa by unanimous decision (29-28 x2, 30-27)

Rinya Nakamura (135.5) vs. Muin Gafurov (136) – Gafurov def. Nakamura by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Ricky Turcios (136) vs. Bernardo Sopaj (135) – Sopaj def. Turcios by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

Tagir Ulanbekov (125.5) vs. Clayton Carpenter (125.5) – Ulanbekov def. Carpenter by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

