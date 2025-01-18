UFC 311: ‘Makhachev vs. Moicano’ Live Results and Highlights

By Chris Taylor - January 18, 2025

The Octagon returns to Inglewood for tonight’s UFC 311 event, a 13-bout fight card headlined by Islam Makhachev vs Renato Moicano.

UFC 311, Results, Islam Makhachev, Renato Moicano, Results, UFC

Makhachev (26-1 MMA) was originally slated to square off with Arman Tsarukyan in tonight’s main event. However, the Armenian was forced to withdraw from the contest on Friday morning due to injury.

Islam Makhachev will be looking to earn his fourth consecutive title defense this evening. The Russian standout is coming off stoppage wins over Dustin Poirier and Alexander Volkanovski in his most recent Octagon appearances.

Meanwhile, Renato Moicano (20-5-1 MMA) will enter his first career UFC title bout sporting a four-fight winning streak, his latest being a TKO victory over Benoit Saint Denis this past September in Paris.

UFC 311 is co-headlined by a men’s bantamweight title fight between Merab Dvalishvili and Umar Nurmagomedov.

Merab Dvalishvili, Umar Nurmagomedov

Dvalishvili (18-4 MMA) will be looking to earn his first career title defense this evening. ‘The Machine’ captured the promotion‘s 135lbs title this past September at UFC 306, when he defeated Sean O’Malley by unanimous decision.

Meanwhile, Umar Nurmagomedov (18-0 MMA) will enter his first career title fight sporting a perfect professional record. ‘Young Eagle’ most recently competed this past August, where he scored a unanimous decision victory over perennial contender Cory Sandhagen.

Also featured on tonight’s UFC 311 main card is a highly anticipated light heavyweight bout between former division champions Jamahal Hill and Jiri Prochazka.

Hill (12-2 MMA) will be competing for the first time since suffering a brutal first-round knockout loss at the hands of reigning 205lbs champion Alex Pereira last April at UFC 300 (see that here). Prior to that setback, ‘Sweet Dreams’ had put together a four-fight winning streak.

Meanwhile, Jiri Prochazka (30-5-1 MMA) will also enter tonight’s contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a TKO loss to ‘Poatan’ this past June at UFC 303. Prior to that setback, the Czech fighter was coming off a TKO victory over Aleksandar Rakic.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC 311 Main Card (ESPN+ PPV, 10 p.m. ET)

Islam Makhachev (154.5) vs. Renato Moicano –

Merab Dvalishvili (134) vs. Umar Nurmagomedov (135) –

Jiri Prochazka (204.5) vs. Jamahal Hill (205.5) –

Jailton Almeida (235) vs. Serghei Spivac (233) –

Kevin Holland (183.5) vs. Reinier de Ridder (184.5) –

UFC 311 Prelims (FX/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Payton Talbott (135.5) vs. Raoni Barcelos (135.5) –

Zachary Reese (185.5) vs. Azamat Bekoev (185.5) –

Bogdan Guskov (205.5) vs. Billy Elekana (200) –

Grant Dawson (156) vs. Diego Ferreira (156) –

UFC 311 Early Prelims (FX/ESPN+, 6:30 p.m. ET)

Karol Rosa (135.5) vs. Ailin Perez (135) – Perez def. Rosa by unanimous decision (29-28 x2, 30-27)

Rinya Nakamura (135.5) vs. Muin Gafurov (136) – Gafurov def. Nakamura by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Ricky Turcios (136) vs. Bernardo Sopaj (135) – Sopaj def. Turcios by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

Tagir Ulanbekov (125.5) vs. Clayton Carpenter (125.5) – Ulanbekov def. Carpenter by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

Who are you picking to win tonight’s UFC 311 main event between Islam Makhachev and Renato Moicano?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Islam Makhachev Renato Moicano UFC UFC 311

Related

Beneil Dariush

Beneil Dariush reveals what Dana White did to make up for UFC 311 fight falling through

Harry Kettle - January 18, 2025
Renato Moicano
UFC

Renato Moicano knew UFC 311 title fight was a possibility before it even happened

Harry Kettle - January 18, 2025

UFC star Renato Moicano knew that his getting a shot at the title at UFC 311 was a possibility before it even happened.

Khabib Nurmagomedov
UFC

Khabib Nurmagomedov reacts to UFC 311 main event change

Harry Kettle - January 18, 2025

UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov has given his thoughts on the main event change that has taken place at UFC 311.

Jiri Prochazka
UFC

Jiri Prochazka brings Ashly McGarity on stage at UFC 311 weigh-ins

Harry Kettle - January 18, 2025

UFC star Jiri Prochazka brought his fan Ashly McGarity on stage with him in a heartwarming moment at the UFC 311 weigh-ins.

Islam Makhachev
Renato Moicano

Islam Makhachev opens as massive betting favorite against Renato Moicano at UFC 311

Cole Shelton - January 17, 2025

Islam Makhachev has opened up as a massive betting favorite ahead of his UFC 311 title defense against Renato Moicano.

Leon Edwards, Jack Della Maddelana

Leon Edwards vs. Jack Della Maddalena to headline UFC London, full card revealed

Josh Evanoff - January 17, 2025
Renato Moicano
Renato Moicano

Renato Moicano sends message to Islam Makhachev ahead of shock UFC 311 title fight: "Tomorrow is money time!"

Josh Evanoff - January 17, 2025

Renato Moicano has sent a warning to Islam Makhachev ahead of their UFC 311 title fight.

Darren Till
UFC

Darren Till remains interested in UFC return ahead of Misfits Boxing debut: "I relish the thought"

Josh Evanoff - January 17, 2025

Ahead of his Misfits Boxing debut, Darren Till is still interested in a UFC comeback.

Islam Makhachev
UFC

Islam Makhachev releases short statement after UFC 311 main event switch: "The meaning of Pound-For-Pound"

Josh Evanoff - January 17, 2025

Islam Makhachev has released a statement following UFC 311’s main event shakeup.

Chris Weidman
UFC

Chris Weidman announces retirement from MMA: "I'm hanging up the gloves"

Cole Shelton - January 17, 2025

Chris Weidman has officially retired from MMA.