UFC 311 Results: Raoni Barcelos defeats Payton Talbott (Highlights)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 311 results, including the featured prelim between Payton Talbott and Raoni Barcelos.

Talbott (9-1 MMA) has gone a perfect 3-0 with three stoppage wins since joining the UFC ranks in November of 2023. The 26-year-old most recently competed at June’s UFC 303 event, where he scored a first-round knockout victory over Yanis Ghemmouri (see that here).

Meanwhile, Raoni Barcelos (19-5 MMA) most recently competed 11 months ago, where he scored a third-round submission victory over Cristian Quiñonez. The 37-year-old has gone 2-3 over his past five Octagon appearances overall.

Round one the UFC 311 featured prelim begins and Raoni Barcelos immediately comes forward and shoots in on a single leg. He pressures Payton Talbott against the fence and attempts to take his back. He pulls Talbott down, but Payton gets right back up. Barcelos continues to hang on. He drags Talbott down again and takes his back. He looks for a rear-naked choke but Talbott escapes. Some good ground and pound from Barcelos now. He reverts back to the choke. This time it is much deeper. Somehow Talbott escapes. Raoni moves for an arm triangle choke. Talbott once again is able to defend and holds on to see the second round.

Round two begins and Payton Talbott lands a low kick and then a big 1-2. Raoni Barcelos may be in trouble here. He shoots in for a takedown and gets it. Payton gets back to his feet. Barcelos throws a knee on the break and then misses on another takedown attempt. Talbott lands a big right hand. Barcelos clinches him up and then uses an outside trip to land another takedown, right in the middle of the cage. He has side control and then jumps to full mount. Talbott scrambles back up to his feet. Barcelos lands a spinning back fist. Talbott comes forwards looking to land something big. Barcelos lands a big left hook and an uppercut. Payton with a nice right hand and then an uppercut to close out round two.

Payton Talbott vs Raoni Barcelos goes the distance! #UFC311 How did you score it?! pic.twitter.com/0zIrEyQwdS — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) January 19, 2025

The third and final round of the UFC 311 featured prelim begins and Payton Talbott lands an uppercut and then a 1-2. Barcelos shoots in for a takedown and gets it. Talbott reverses the position and is now on top. He opts to stand back up. Both men are throwing big shots in the center of the cage now. Raoni Barcelos with another takedown. He begins unloading some heavy ground and pound. What a performance from the veteran. He is going to hand Talbott his first career loss.

WHAT A NIGHT FOR @BarcelosRaoni! 👏 He gets the UD to close out the prelims! 🫡 #UFC311 pic.twitter.com/xxqiazozQ7 — UFC (@ufc) January 19, 2025

30-27, 30-27, 30-26 #UFC311 Raoni Barcelos hands Payton Talbott his first defeat 😱 pic.twitter.com/Kj7PeCLxdH — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) January 19, 2025

Official UFC 311 Results: Raoni Barcelos def. Payton Talbott by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 30-26)

Who would you like to see Barcelos fight next following his victory over Talbott this evening in California?