UFC 300 Results: Alex Pereira stops Jamahal Hill in Round 1 (Video)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 300 results, including the light heavyweight title fight between Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill.

Pereira (9-2 MMA) captured the promotion‘s vacant light heavyweight title at UFC 295, defeating former champion Jiri Prochazka via TKO in Round 2. Prior to becoming the ninth two-division champion in UFC history, ‘Poatan’ was coming off a split decision win over Jan Blachowicz in his 205lbs debut.

Meanwhile, Jamahal Hill (12-1 MMA) will be competing for the first time since winning the vacant light heavyweight title over Glover Teixeira at UFC 283 in January of 2023. ‘Sweet Dreams’ was later forced to vacate the belt before ever having the chance to defend it due to an Achilles tendon tear.

Round one of the UFC 300 main event begins and Alex Pereira comes forward with early pressure. Jamahal Hill keeps him at bay with a low kick. Pereira returns fire with one of his own. Another low kick from ‘Sweet Dreams’. Pereira slips a jab and rips the body of the former champ. Hill with a nice right hand over the top. He follows that up with a pair of low kick. ‘Poatan’ with a nice low kick in return. Tentative starts from both men. Hill with a kick to the body. Pereira answers with a jab to the body. Another jab from the champ followed by a body shot. Alex Pereira is pressing the action now. He slips a right hand and then lands a huge uppercut. Hill goes down and Pereira follows up with some heavy ground and pound. This one is all over! WOW!

Official UFC 300 Results: Alex Pereira def. Jamahal Hill via TKO at 3:14 of Round 1

Who would you like to see Pereira fight next following his victory over Hill this evening in Sin City?