Beneil Dariush reveals what Dana White did to make up for UFC 311 fight falling through
UFC star Beneil Dariush has revealed that the promotion made up for the fact that he won’t be fighting at UFC 311.
In his last two fights, Beneil Dariush has suffered big setbacks in finish losses to Charles Oliveira and Arman Tsarukyan. However, a showdown with Renato Moicano at UFC 311 was set to provide him with a chance to get back on the winning trail.
Unfortunately, that didn’t quite come to fruition. As a result of Tsarukyan getting injured, Moicano has been called up to the main event where he will challenge Islam Makhachev for the UFC lightweight championship. Because of this, Dariush is now without an opponent.
In a recent interview, Beneil spoke candidly about how it all played out.
Dariush reacts to UFC 311 disappointment
“So I got a text message at around 4 AM, I don’t sleep when I’m cutting weight. I see Ali (Abdelaziz) text me saying ‘Hey, do you think you could make 155lbs?’ and I was like ‘Yeah I can’.” Dariush began to explain in an interview with The Schmo.
“I start to hear more stuff about Arman basically not being able to make it because I was thinking about it, if it was Makhachev having issues, they’re not gonna put me with Arman, we’ve fought already so I assumed it was Arman.
“I make weight and then hear more stuff that he’s not gonna make it and part of me is like, ‘Man, I think I’m gonna fight for the title’ so I come back to my room and work on rehydrating. Ali comes in and is like, ‘Hey listen, man, they’re giving it to Renato’,” Dariush continued.
“It’s excellent, I can’t complain, they’re giving me show and win money so you know, a lot of people are like, ‘I hope they take care of you’, they are I appreciate Dana and the UFC,” Dariush explained.
