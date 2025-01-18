Beneil Dariush reveals what Dana White did to make up for UFC 311 fight falling through

UFC star Beneil Dariush has revealed that the promotion made up for the fact that he won’t be fighting at UFC 311.

In his last two fights, Beneil Dariush has suffered big setbacks in finish losses to Charles Oliveira and Arman Tsarukyan. However, a showdown with Renato Moicano at UFC 311 was set to provide him with a chance to get back on the winning trail.

Unfortunately, that didn’t quite come to fruition. As a result of Tsarukyan getting injured, Moicano has been called up to the main event where he will challenge Islam Makhachev for the UFC lightweight championship. Because of this, Dariush is now without an opponent.

In a recent interview, Beneil spoke candidly about how it all played out.