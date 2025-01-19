UFC 311 Bonus Report: Merab Dvalishvili and Umar Nurmagomedov earn FOTN honors

The Octagon returned to Inglewood for tonight’s UFC 311 pay-per-view event, and four fighters wound up taking home performance bonuses.

The event was headlined by a lightweight title fight featuring Islam Makhachev taking on Renato Moicano. The bout proved to be a short night for reigning lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. After being stung by a good combination in the early moments of the contest, Islam quickly secured a takedown and proceeded to lock in a fight-ending d’arce choke (see that here). With the win, Makhachev now holds the record for most title defenses at lightweight (4), surpassing BJ Penn and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

UFC 311 was co-headlined by a men’s bantamweight title fight featuring Merab Dvalishvili taking on Umar Nurmagomedov. The highly anticipated contest resulted in a thrilling back and forth affair. Umar Nurmagomedov got off to a quick start in the contest, seemingly winning the first two rounds of the contest. However, Merab Dvalishvili stormed back to get the better of rounds 3, 4 and 5, thanks to his relentless pressure and insane cardo. After five rounds of terrific action, ‘The Machine’ was awarded the unanimous decision win.

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Fight of the night: Bantamweight fighters Merab Dvalishvili and Umar Nurmagomedov each pocketed $50k for their thrilling war in tonight’s UFC 311 co-main event. Dvalishvili ultimately won the contest by unanimous decision after coming back to win rounds 3, 4 and 5.

Performance of the night: Jiri Prochazka earned an extra $50k for his third-round TKO victory over Jamahal Hill (see that here).

Performance of the night: Jailton Almeida pocketed an extra $50k for his first-round submission victory over Serghei Spivac (see that here).

Are you surprised by any of the performance bonuses handed out by Dana White and company following the conclusion of tonight’s UFC 311 event? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!