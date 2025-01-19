Umar Nurmagomedov reveals broken hand suffered during UFC 311 defeat
UFC star Umar Nurmagomedov has revealed the broken hand he apparently suffered at UFC 311 last night.
In the co-main event of UFC 311, Umar Nurmagomedov challenged Merab Dvalishvili for the UFC bantamweight championship. It proved to be a competitive, back and forth affair, and in the end, Dvalishvili got the decision win and retained the belt. In the immediate aftermath, Umar made it clear that he didn’t believe he lost the fight – and also suggested that he broke his hand early on in the contest.
Of course, many fighters tend to talk about injuries they’ve picked up both before, during and after fights. For Nurmagomedov, though, he certainly seemed to slow down as the contest went on.
In a post from his manager Ali Abdelaziz, you can see the damage that Umar sustained.
@UNmgdv broke his hands first round no excuse no excuse Alhamdulillah for everything pic.twitter.com/p4i3IWiYWv
— Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) January 19, 2025
Nurmagomedov’s woes
“@UNmgdv broke his hands first round no excuse no excuse Alhamdulillah for everything”
As you can imagine, a lot of fans have reacted poorly to this. They consider it to be the definition of an excuse, especially considering the nasty leg injury sustained by Dvalishvili during training camp.
In terms of what comes next, it’s hard to say for Nurmagomedov. At the very least, you’d have to think that he’s going to be given another top contender. He came close to snatching the belt in what proved to be a Fight of the Night showdown, so if he can get back in the win column soon, it wouldn’t surprise us to see the promotion book a rematch.
What do you make of Umar Nurmagomedov’s injury being revealed? Do you expect to see him back in a title fight again soon and if so, how many more wins does he need? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:UFC Umar Nurmagomedov