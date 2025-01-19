Umar Nurmagomedov reveals broken hand suffered during UFC 311 defeat

UFC star Umar Nurmagomedov has revealed the broken hand he apparently suffered at UFC 311 last night.

In the co-main event of UFC 311, Umar Nurmagomedov challenged Merab Dvalishvili for the UFC bantamweight championship. It proved to be a competitive, back and forth affair, and in the end, Dvalishvili got the decision win and retained the belt. In the immediate aftermath, Umar made it clear that he didn’t believe he lost the fight – and also suggested that he broke his hand early on in the contest.

Of course, many fighters tend to talk about injuries they’ve picked up both before, during and after fights. For Nurmagomedov, though, he certainly seemed to slow down as the contest went on.

In a post from his manager Ali Abdelaziz, you can see the damage that Umar sustained.