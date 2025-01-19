Pros react after Islam Makhachev subs Renato Moicano at UFC 311

By Chris Taylor - January 18, 2025

Tonight’s UFC 311 pay-per-view event was headlined by a lightweight title fight between Islam Makhachev and Renato Moicano.

Islam Makhachev

Makhachev (27-1 MMA) was be looking to earn his fourth consecutive title defense this evening in California. The Russian standout was coming off stoppage wins over Dustin Poirier and Alexander Volkanovski in his most previous Octagon appearances.

Meanwhile, Renato Moicano (20-6-1 MMA) had entered his first career UFC title bout sporting a four-fight winning streak, his most recent being a TKO victory over Benoit Saint Denis this past September in Paris. ‘Money’ had won four of his past five contests overall.

Tonight’s UFC 311 main event proved to be a short night for reining lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. After being stung by a good combination in the early moments of the contest, Islam quickly secured a takedown and proceeded to lock in a fight-ending d’arce choke (see that here). With the win, Makhachev now holds the record for most title defenses at lightweight (4), surpassing BJ Penn and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Official UFC 311 Results: Islam Makhachev def. Renato Moicano via submission (d’arce choke) in Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Makhachev vs. Moicano’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Islam Makhachev defeating Renato Moicano via submission at UFC 311:

Who would you like to see Islam Makhachev fight next following his submission victory over Renato Moicano this evening in California? Should the Russian move up in weight for his next Octagon appearance? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

