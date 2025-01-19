UFC 311 Results: Jailton Almeida stops Serghei Spivac in Round 1 (Video)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 311 results, including the heavyweight bout between Jailton Almeida and Serghei Spivac.

Almeida (22-3 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since scoring a first-round submission win over Alexander Romanov this past June at UFC 302 (see that here). The submission ace has gone 7-1 since joining the UFC ranks in February of 2022.

Meanwhile, Serghei Spivac (17-5 MMA) most recently competed this past August, where he scored a first-round submission victory over Marcin Tybura. The ‘Polar Bear’ has gone 4-1 over his past five Octagon appearances overall.

Top 10 Heavyweights looking for a first round finish!@Malhadinho_UFC vs Serghei Spivac [ #UFC311 LIVE on @ESPNPlus PPV ] pic.twitter.com/rw5KLkKFYz — UFC (@ufc) January 19, 2025

Round one this heavyweight contest begins and Jailton Almeida fires off a low kick to start. Serghei Spivac answers with one his own. Another low kick from the Brazilian. Spivac with a jab and then a nice trip which lands him in top position. The ‘Polar Bear’ postures up and lands a pair of big elbows. More good ground and pound from Spivac. He looks to advance, but Almeida sweeps him and takes top position. That was a major mistake. Jailton quickly moves to full mount. Spivac rolls and gives up his back. Almeida is looking for a rear-naked choke now. He let’s that go. Spivac spins and now he’s back in top position. Good ground and pound from the Russian. Another scramble and we are back on the feet. Jailton Almeida with a big combination. Serghei Spivac is hurt. Almeida takes him down and mounts him. He is now on his back. Big shots from the Brazilian. This one is all over! WOW!

SHORT NIGHT AT THE OFFICE FOR JAILTON ALMEIDA 😤 #UFC311 pic.twitter.com/So4jrBhcVA — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 19, 2025

Official UFC 311 Results: Jailton Almeida def. Serghei Spivac via TKO (punches) in Round 1

