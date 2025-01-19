UFC 311 Results: Jailton Almeida stops Serghei Spivac in Round 1 (Video)

By Chris Taylor - January 18, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 311 results, including the heavyweight bout between Jailton Almeida and Serghei Spivac.

Jailton Almeida, UFC 311, Results, UFC

Almeida (22-3 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since scoring a first-round submission win over Alexander Romanov this past June at UFC 302 (see that here). The submission ace has gone 7-1 since joining the UFC ranks in February of 2022.

Meanwhile, Serghei Spivac (17-5 MMA) most recently competed this past August, where he scored a first-round submission victory over Marcin Tybura. The ‘Polar Bear’ has gone 4-1 over his past five Octagon appearances overall.

Round one this heavyweight contest begins and Jailton Almeida fires off a low kick to start. Serghei Spivac answers with one his own. Another low kick from the Brazilian. Spivac with a jab and then a nice trip which lands him in top position. The ‘Polar Bear’ postures up and lands a pair of big elbows. More good ground and pound from Spivac. He looks to advance, but Almeida sweeps him and takes top position. That was a major mistake. Jailton quickly moves to full mount. Spivac rolls and gives up his back. Almeida is looking for a rear-naked choke now. He let’s that go. Spivac spins and now he’s back in top position. Good ground and pound from the Russian. Another scramble and we are back on the feet. Jailton Almeida with a big combination. Serghei Spivac is hurt. Almeida takes him down and mounts him. He is now on his back. Big shots from the Brazilian. This one is all over! WOW!

Official UFC 311 Results: Jailton Almeida def. Serghei Spivac via TKO (punches) in Round 1

Who would you like to see Almeida fight next following his TKO victory over Spivac this evening in California?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Jailton Almeida Sergei Spivac UFC UFC 311

Related

Reinier de Ridder, UFC 311, Kevin Holland, Results, Video, UFC

UFC 311 Results: Reinier de Ridder stops Kevin Holland in Round 1 (Video)

Chris Taylor - January 18, 2025
Raoni Barcelos, UFC 311, Payton Talbott, Results, UFC
UFC

UFC 311 Results: Raoni Barcelos defeats Payton Talbott (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - January 18, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 311 results, including the featured prelim between Payton Talbott and Raoni Barcelos.

UFC 311, Results, Islam Makhachev, Renato Moicano, Results, UFC
Renato Moicano

UFC 311: 'Makhachev vs. Moicano' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - January 18, 2025

The Octagon returns to Inglewood for tonight’s UFC 311 event, a 13-bout fight card headlined by Islam Makhachev vs Renato Moicano.

Beneil Dariush
UFC

Beneil Dariush reveals what Dana White did to make up for UFC 311 fight falling through

Harry Kettle - January 18, 2025

UFC star Beneil Dariush has revealed that the promotion made up for the fact that he won’t be fighting at UFC 311.

Renato Moicano
UFC

Renato Moicano knew UFC 311 title fight was a possibility before it even happened

Harry Kettle - January 18, 2025

UFC star Renato Moicano knew that his getting a shot at the title at UFC 311 was a possibility before it even happened.

Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov reacts to UFC 311 main event change

Harry Kettle - January 18, 2025
Jiri Prochazka
UFC

Jiri Prochazka brings Ashly McGarity on stage at UFC 311 weigh-ins

Harry Kettle - January 18, 2025

UFC star Jiri Prochazka brought his fan Ashly McGarity on stage with him in a heartwarming moment at the UFC 311 weigh-ins.

Islam Makhachev
Renato Moicano

Islam Makhachev opens as massive betting favorite against Renato Moicano at UFC 311

Cole Shelton - January 17, 2025

Islam Makhachev has opened up as a massive betting favorite ahead of his UFC 311 title defense against Renato Moicano.

Leon Edwards, Jack Della Maddelana
Leon Edwards

Leon Edwards vs. Jack Della Maddalena to headline UFC London, full card revealed

Josh Evanoff - January 17, 2025

Leon Edwards will meet Jack Della Maddalena in the main event of UFC London in March.

Renato Moicano
Renato Moicano

Renato Moicano sends message to Islam Makhachev ahead of shock UFC 311 title fight: "Tomorrow is money time!"

Josh Evanoff - January 17, 2025

Renato Moicano has sent a warning to Islam Makhachev ahead of their UFC 311 title fight.