What’s next for Lerone Murphy and Josh Emmett after UFC Vegas 105?

By Cole Shelton - April 7, 2025

The UFC was at the Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday, April 5, for UFC Vegas 105. The main event saw featherweight contenders throw down as Lerone Murphy took on Josh Emmett.

Lerone Murphy, Josh Emmett

Murphy was coming off a decision win over Dan Ige, which was his seventh-straight win as the Brit was 7-0-1 in the UFC entering the bout. Emmett, meanwhile, was coming off a KO win over Bryce Mitchell in December of 2023 and had a significant layoff.

Ultimately, in the end, it was Murphy who edged out a clear-cut decision win to get the biggest win of his career. Following UFC Vegas 105, here is what I think should be next for the featherweight contenders.

Lerone Murphy

Lerone Murphy is now 8-0-1 in the UFC as he was able to edge out a decision win over Josh Emmett. Murphy outstruck Emmett 117-to-44, and although Emmett did take him down four times, Murphy was able to land the more damaging shots to get the win.

Following the win at UFC Vegas 105, Murphy should get a top-five contender next and is closing in on a title shot. A logical next fight is to face Brian Ortega, who’s ranked sixth and is a former title challenger. It can be a Fight Night main event, as Ortega needs a step-down in competition in terms of the rankings, while Murphy deserves a big-name like Ortega.

Josh Emmett

Josh Emmett didn’t pull the trigger enough as he only landed 44 strikes, as he focused more on his wrestling. With the loss, Emmett is now 10-5 in the UFC and 1-3 in his last four. Emmett is still a top-10 featherweight and can be in fun fights.

A logical next fight for Emmett is to face Youssef Zalal who’s coming off a win over Calvin Kattar. Zalal deserves to fight a top-10 opponent, and Emmett makes sense, as at the time, the Alpha Male fighter appears to be a gatekeeper at the top-10.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Josh Emmett Lerone Murphy UFC

Related

Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley sends message to fans complaining about UFC 316 rematch with Merab Dvalishvili: "Don't watch!"

Josh Evanoff - April 7, 2025
Lerone Murphy
Lerone Murphy

Lerone Murphy responds to critics of win over Josh Emmett at UFC Vegas 105: "What do you expect me to do?"

Josh Evanoff - April 7, 2025

UFC featherweight Lerone Murphy has responded to critics of his recent victory over Josh Emmett.

Dana White, Aaron Pico
Movsar Evloev

REPORT | Aaron Pico set to make UFC debut against Movsar Evloev in May

Josh Evanoff - April 7, 2025

Aaron Pico is reportedly set to make his UFC debut against Movsar Evloev in May.

Sean O'Malley, Merab Dvalishvili
Sean O'Malley

Sean O’Malley makes surprising admission about ‘borderline embarrassing’ UFC title loss

BJ Penn Staff - April 7, 2025

Sean O’Malley is one of the most popular fighters in the UFC right now, but his reign as the promotion’s bantamweight champ didn’t last long.

Brandon Royval, UFC, MMA
UFC

Top UFC contender opens up on concussion scare: ‘I wasn't formulating sentences well’

BJ Penn Staff - April 7, 2025

There’s a risk of concussion in a lot of sports. That includes MMA. Top UFC flyweight contender Brandon Royval can attest to that.

Oscar De La Hoya, Dana White, UFC, MMA

Oscar De La Hoya digs up failed Dana White reality show in scathing attack on UFC boss

BJ Penn Staff - April 7, 2025
Paddy Pimblett Ilia Topuria
Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett sends scathing message to Ilia Topuria amid UFC lightweight move

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 7, 2025

Paddy Pimblett is hoping to get a chance to face Ilia Topuria.

Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump, BJJ, UFC, MMA
UFC

WATCH | Ivanka Trump shows off martial arts skills in new training footage

BJ Penn Staff - April 7, 2025

It’s no secret that Donald Trump is a fight fan. The US President frequently mingles with UFC stars, and often appears at the promotion’s pay-per-view events. As it turns out, his fascination with the martial arts runs in the family, as his daughter Ivanka Trump trains in a form of jiu jitsu.

Alexander Volkanovski, Diego Lopes
Diego Lopes

Robert Whittaker reveals key factor in UFC 314 main event between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 7, 2025

Robert Whittaker believes there is one important factor when it comes to the potential outcome of Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes.

Sean O’Malley UFC 306
Sean O'Malley

Sean O’Malley made huge mistake accepting Merab Dvalishvili rematch, says former UFC star

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 7, 2025

Sean O’Malley has been granted a UFC title rematch, but did he make a mistake?