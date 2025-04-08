What’s next for Lerone Murphy and Josh Emmett after UFC Vegas 105?

The UFC was at the Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday, April 5, for UFC Vegas 105. The main event saw featherweight contenders throw down as Lerone Murphy took on Josh Emmett.

Murphy was coming off a decision win over Dan Ige, which was his seventh-straight win as the Brit was 7-0-1 in the UFC entering the bout. Emmett, meanwhile, was coming off a KO win over Bryce Mitchell in December of 2023 and had a significant layoff.

Ultimately, in the end, it was Murphy who edged out a clear-cut decision win to get the biggest win of his career. Following UFC Vegas 105, here is what I think should be next for the featherweight contenders.