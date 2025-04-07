Sean O’Malley sends message to fans complaining about UFC 316 rematch with Merab Dvalishvili: “Don’t watch!”

Former UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley has responded to critics of his upcoming fight against Merab Dvalishvili.

‘Sugar’ recently signed a deal to face ‘The Machine’ in the main event of UFC 316 in June. The bout will be a rematch of their prior meeting at The Sphere last September, which saw Merab Dvalishvili largely dominate the then-bantamweight champion. Post-fight, Sean O’Malley revealed a litany of injuries that hampered his performance, and called for a rematch. Earlier this month, Dana White granted his wish for a second crack at Dvalishvili.

While their first fight was massive, the announcement of their second bout was largely mixed. Online, many fans cried out about the former UFC bantamweight champion receiving an instant rematch against Merab Dvalishvili. Former titleholder Aljamain Sterling even joked about the situation on X, who was famously denied his own rematch against Sean O’Malley despite three successful title defenses.

However, the backlash isn’t getting to ‘Sugar’ at all. Appearing on The Ariel Helwani Show earlier today, Sean O’Malley discussed his upcoming rematch against Merab Dvalishvili. There, the longtime UFC journalist asked the former champion about the aforementioned backlash, and to send a message to those who feel he’s undeserving of a title shot.

Sean O’Malley has a message for the people that think he’s undeserving of the rematch against Merab 👀 “Don’t watch. Saturday night, June 7th, fucking watch your reality TV show. Don’t watch the fight.” pic.twitter.com/zbqLhufehR — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 7, 2025

Sean O’Malley responds to critics of UFC 316 rematch against Merab Dvalishvili

“Don’t watch. Saturday night, June 7th, f*cking watch your reality TV show. Don’t watch the fight.” Sean O’Malley stated to Ariel Helwani, discussing his UFC 316 return against Merab Dvalishvili. “I do [understand where they’re coming from], one-hundred percent. My last fight, I don’t think a lot of people went and rewatched it. It’s not one of those fights that’s super worth rewatching unless, I do think the second time watching it, it is a little bit closer than the first time you watched it live.”

He continued, “But, I don’t think many people rewatched it or were interested in rewatching it. Their opinion is going to kind of just stay the same. But, again, if they’re not interested, don’t watch it. But when I go out there and win, I guarantee people are going to go and rewatch… At the end of the day, I think when that Saturday rolls around, people are going to be talking about it.”

For what it’s worth, Sean O’Malley isn’t currently favored to re-win bantamweight gold in June. According to the opening odds from Fanduel, ‘Sugar’ is currently a +200 betting underdog for his return. Meanwhile, Merab Dvalishvili is currently a -265 favorite to retain his UFC title.

