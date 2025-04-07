REPORT | Aaron Pico set to make UFC debut against Movsar Evloev in May

By Josh Evanoff - April 7, 2025

Aaron Pico is reportedly set to make his UFC debut against Movsar Evloev in May.

Dana White, Aaron Pico

The 27-year-old was one of the faces of Bellator for nearly a decade. Having signed with the promotion when he was a teenager, Aaron Pico struggled a bit upon his debut. The featherweight was 4-3 at one point in his career, with all of his losses coming by way of finish. However, in 2020, Pico turned things around, and he never looked back.

The hard-hitting 145-pounder is currently 9-1 in his last ten bouts, last knocking out Henry Corrales in February. Following that victory, Aaron Pico was hoping to earn a title shot against then-Bellator champion Patricio Pitbull. However, due to scheduling issues, the bout was never made. In January, Pitbull parted ways with the PFL and quickly signed with the UFC. He’s now expected to meet Yair Rodriguez later this month in Miami, in a possible title eliminator.

Now it appears that Aaron Pico will be joining Pitbull in the UFC. As first reported by Red Corner MMA on X, the former Bellator featherweight contender has signed a deal to face Movsar Evloev next month in Las Vegas at the Apex. As of now, the promotion, nor Pico, has confirmed his signing. However, the 27-year-old reportedly became a restricted free agent earlier this year.

REPORT | Aaron Pico vs. Movsar Evloev is set for UFC Vegas 106 on May 17th

For his part, the Russian last appeared in the octagon at UFC 310 in December. There, Movsar Evloev scored the biggest victory of his career against former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling, handing ‘The Funk Master’ a unanimous decision loss. While he hoped to secure a title shot with the victory, he was instead passed up in favor of Diego Lopes. Now, Evloev will have the opportunity to welcome Aaron Pico to the promotion later this spring.

As of now, the UFC Vegas 106 card is still being built out. However, here’s how the event stands as of now:

Featheweight bout: Movsar Evloev vs. Aaron Pico

Women’s Bantamweight bout: Luana Santos vs. Tainara Lisboa

Light Heavyweight bout: Paul Craig vs. Rodolfo Bellato

Flyweight bout: Carlos Hernandez vs. Park Hyun-sung

Women’s Strawweight bout: Tecia Pennington vs. Luana Pinheiro

Middleweight bout: Nursulton Ruziboev vs. Dustin Stoltzfus

Lightweight bout: Gabriel Green vs. Matheus Camilo

What do you make of this UFC fight announcement? Who do you have winning in May? Movsar Evloev or Aaron Pico?

