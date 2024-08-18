UFC 305 Results: Dan Hooker defeats Mateusz Gamrot (Highlights)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 305 results, including the lightweight bout between Dan Hooker and Mateusz Gamrot.

Hooker (24-12 MMA) will enter the contest on a two-fight winning streak, his most recent victory coming against Jalin Turner in July of 2023. ‘The Hangman’ has gone 3-2 over his past five Octagon appearances overall.

Meanwhile, Mateusz Gamrot (24-3 MMA) currently boasts a three-fight winning streak, his most recent victory coming over Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 299. ‘Gamer’ has gone 4-1 over his past five Octagon appearances.

Round one of this lightweight bout begins and Dan Hooker comes forward with a kick to the body. He follows that up with a jab. Mateusz Gamrot responds with a right hand over the top. Another jab and then a front kick from ‘The Hangman’. He’s doing a great job keeping range early. ‘Gamer’ with a nice 1-2. Hooker replies with a body kick. Gamrot fires off three straight punches but misses on all of them. He shoots in and get Hooker down to the canvas. The Aussie scrambles back to his feet. Gamrot drops him with a good right hand and then takes top position on the canvas. He begins unloading ground and pound. A big right and then another. Dan Hooker is in trouble here. Still, he scrambles back up to his feet. Now back to distance and Hooker lands a left. A huge left hook sits the Polish fighter down. ‘Gamer’ is back up, but Hooker has him in all sorts of trouble. Another big shot and Gamrot is down again. He scrambles back up to his feet but Dan is all over him with pressure. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two begins and Dan Hooker comes forward with a pair of body kicks. He just misses with a left hook as Mateusz Gamrot shoots in. ‘Gamer’ with another takedown attempt and this time he gets it. He moves to side control and begins working some ground and pound. Hooker is in a bad spot here. He kicks Gamrot to try and create space but Mateusz is still on him. Another scramble and ‘The Hangman’ is back up to his feet. He comes forward with a good 1-2. A nice left hook now from Hooker. ‘Gamer’ shoots in but winds up in a guillotine. A scramble and now Dan Hooker is reigning down some hard elbows. Mateusz Gamrot continues to work for a takedown but continues to eat elbows. The fighters separate and Hooker lands another big combo that drops Gamrot. The horn sounds to end round two.

The third and final round begins and Dan Hooker lands a clean 1-2. Gamrot shoots in for a takedown. ‘The Hangman’ locks in guillotine choke and uses the threat to get back to his feet. More pressure from Hooker. ‘Gamer’ with a nice left hand. That doesn’t phase Dan Hooker who piles on the pressure with another flurry. A good counter right lands for Mateusz Gamrot. The Aussie with a nice kick to the body and then a good jab. Gamrot shoots for a takedown. Hooker defends and lands a stiff right. Big shots in the pocket by both men. Hooker continues to be the aggressor. Gamrot shoots in again. He has Dan pressed against the cage but can’t get him down. A nice 1-2 from Hooker. He lands a big right and then a left. Gamrot is wobbled but forces the clinch.

Official UFC 305 Results: Dan Hooker def. Mateusz Gamrot by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

