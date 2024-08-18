UFC 305 Results: Jairzinho Rozenstruik defeats Tai Tuivasa (Highlights)

By Chris Taylor - August 17, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 305 results, including the heavyweight bout between Tai Tuivasa and Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Tuivasa (14-7 MMA) will enter tonight’s matchup with hopes of snapping his four-fight losing skid. ‘Bam Bam’ has suffered stoppage losses to Ciryl Gane, Sergei Pavlovich, Alexander Volkov and Marcin Tybura in his most recent Octagon apperances.

Meanwhile, Jairzinho Rozenstruik (14-5 MMA) was most previously seen in action this past March, where he earned a fourth-round TKO victory over Shamil Gaziev. Prior to that win, ‘Bigi Boy’ was coming off a submission loss to Jailton Almeida in May of 2023.

Round one of this heavyweight matchup begins and Jairzinho Rozenstruik quickly takes the center of the Octagon. Tai Tuivasa throws a front kick but it falls short. ‘Bigi Boy’ replies with a low kick. He lands another. Tuivasa with a low kick but Rozenstruik counters with a right hand over the top. Jairzinho with another low kick. The fighters trade shots in the pocket. ‘Bam Bam’ misses with a low kick. Jairzinho Rozenstruik comes over the top with another right hand. He attempts a high kick but the Aussie blocks it. A good 1-2 from the South American. Tuivasa with a front kick to the body. He’s beginning to press forward now. He lands another low kick. Rozenstruik goes to the body. One minute remains in the opening round. Both men land low kicks. Jairzinho swings and misses with a big right. A good body kick from ‘Bigi Boy’. Tai answers with a right hand. The horn sounds to end round.

Round two begins and Tai Tuivasa lands a front kick to the body. Jairzinho Rozenstruik comes forward, but ‘Bam Bam’ lands a good left to keep him at bay. Big shots from both men in the pocket. Tuivasa with a big right hand. He charges in but ‘Bigi Boy’ lands a solid knee. A big combination lands for Rozenstruik. Tuivasa comes forward but gets caught with a right hand and then a knee. He appears to be ok. He steps in and lands a right hand. Jairzinho Rozenstruik unloads a flurry of punches. Tai Tuivasa comes with back with a big 1-2. This fight is crazy! Tuivasa has some damage on his face. Rozenstruik continues to land jabs and low kicks. The horn sounds to end round two.

The third and final round begins Jairzinho Rozenstruik lands a low kick. Tai Tuivasa comes forward with right hand. He’s applying a lot of pressure. ‘Bigi Boy’ with a stiff jab up the middle. He lands another. ‘Bam Bam’ replies with a front kick. He comes forward and lands a jab. Rozenstruik replies with a good 1-2. He attempts a high kick but Tuivasa blocks it. 90 seconds remain in the fight. Tai Tuivasa charges in but misses with his shots. Big shots from the Aussie. Rozenstruik with a right hand counter. Tuivasa lands a left hook. The horn sounds to end the fight.

Official UFC 305 Results: Jairzinho Rozenstruik def. Tai Tuivasa by split decision (29-28, 30-27, 27-30)

Who would you like to see Rozenstruik fight next following his victory over Tuivasa this evening in Perth?

