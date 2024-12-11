Global Fight League announces April 2025 launch, roster comprised of 8 ex-UFC champions including Tyron Woodley

Earlier today, the newly founded Global Fight League announced a spree of signings including Tyron Woodley.

Heading into 2025, the MMA space is largely lacking big-name promoters. While the UFC and Dana White are going strong, the likes of PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship have all seen better days. Organizations such as KSW and RIZIN have kept their footholds in the market, but haven’t drawn a lot of North American attention as of late.

Well, it seems that the new Global Fight League believes that now is the time to make a move. Earlier today, the company’s founder Darren Owen appeared on Ariel Helwani’s show to make some announcements. While the league hoped to start operating back in 2023, they dealt with a multitude of issues and delays.

However, that has given Global Fight League time to bolster their roster. During his interview with Helwani, Owen announced that the company had signed several high-profile names. Several of which, are former UFC champions. Some of those names are former heavyweight titleholder Andrei Arlovski, former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold, and longtime welterweight star Tyron Woodley.

🚨The Global Fight League will launch in April 2025 🗓️ #HelwaniShow ✅6 teams

✅4 continents

✅MMA Draft

✅300+ fighters eligible to be drafted

✅120 fighters will be drafted

✅20 fighters

✅10 divisions (2 fighters per division)

✅GFL Draft will begin in January 2025… pic.twitter.com/oD7tl4odVs — COMBAT SPORTS TODAY (@CSTodayNews) December 11, 2024

Global Fight League announces several signings, including former UFC champion Tyron Woodley

As of now, Global Fight League is expected to begin holding events in April. Furthermore, the newly founded company plans to separate the fighters into different teams, similar to the defunct IFL. According to company founder Darren Owen, a team-based league is just the next logical step for the sport of MMA.

“Our new league is a logical evolution for MMA,” said Darren Owen, longtime global MMA event promoter, entrepreneur, and Founder of the Global Fight League in a press release earlier today. “Our mission is to embrace fighters as true equitable partners from inception and, together, create a format that can be understood by any sports fan.”

He continued, “I’ve had hundreds of conversations with MMA legends and rising stars, and our business plan is an extension of what I have heard from fighters who want a new way to compete and excel in the world’s fastest-growing sport.”

What do you make of this Global Fight League news? Are you excited to see the likes of Tyron Woodley return?