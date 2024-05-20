Tyron Woodley blames the UFC Apex environment for late MMA career struggles

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley feels fighting in the UFC Apex towards the end of his promotional career impacted his in-cage performances.

Woodley is targeting a return to combat sports later in 2024 after a long hiatus from competition. He hasn’t fought in any capacity since a knockout loss to Jake Paul in their boxing rematch in 2021.

Woodley, once considered one of the top UFC pound-for-pound fighters, lost four straight fights before parting ways with the promotion. He lost the welterweight title to Kamaru Usman at UFC 235 before losses in the UFC Apex to Gilbert Burns, Colby Covington, and Vicente Luque.

The UFC began hosting events in their Apex facility during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Woodley and other UFC fighters were forced to fight in front of an empty audience instead of a jam-packed arena.

Woodley feels the eerie scene of fighting in the Apex attributed to a lot of his late UFC career setbacks.