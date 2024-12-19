Tyron Woodley discusses ‘running’ Colby Covington out of American Top Team

Former UFC fighter Tyron Woodley has told the story of ‘running’ Colby Covington ‘out’ of American Top Team back in the day.

As we know, Colby Covington is a pretty controversial individual. For as long as we can remember, he has made it his mission to wind up as many people as he possibly can in mixed martial arts. He’s managed to get some pretty big opportunities out of that, but unfortunately for him, there’s been no world title to claim at the end of it.

In his most recent outing last weekend, he fell short in a TKO defeat via doctor stoppage to Joaquin Buckley. Of course, his story goes back much further, all the way to his days with American Top Team.

We’ve heard for years for Covington has kicked off of the ATT team for his behavior. As per the aforementioned Tyron Woodley, though, it goes deeper than that.