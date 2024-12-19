Tyron Woodley discusses ‘running’ Colby Covington out of American Top Team

By Harry Kettle - December 18, 2024

Former UFC fighter Tyron Woodley has told the story of ‘running’ Colby Covington ‘out’ of American Top Team back in the day.

Colby Covington, Tyron Woodley

As we know, Colby Covington is a pretty controversial individual. For as long as we can remember, he has made it his mission to wind up as many people as he possibly can in mixed martial arts. He’s managed to get some pretty big opportunities out of that, but unfortunately for him, there’s been no world title to claim at the end of it.

RELATED: Tyron Woodley forecasts violent end to Colby Covington fight

In his most recent outing last weekend, he fell short in a TKO defeat via doctor stoppage to Joaquin Buckley. Of course, his story goes back much further, all the way to his days with American Top Team.

We’ve heard for years for Covington has kicked off of the ATT team for his behavior. As per the aforementioned Tyron Woodley, though, it goes deeper than that.

Woodley reveals Covington story

“I tell Colby the last day that he trained with me,” Woodley explained. “I said, ‘Colby you a d—k.’ And I said today, if you act like you’d get out of armbar or if you don’t submit to a choke or if you get mad that I took you down and have an attitude — and I’m a f—king two-time All-American Hall of Fame wrestler like I’m not supposed to take you down — if you run from me, I’m going to break your f—king arm today. I’m gonna choke you out. I’m gonna knock you out. If you run from me and you run off the mat like you’ve been doing the whole camp, I’m gonna follow you on the carpet, and I’m gonna commence to beating your ass. We got that clear? He said yeah, we sparred, and he left the next day.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Colby Covington Tyron Woodley UFC

Related

Alex Pereira, Magomed Ankalaev

Alex Pereira claims his next fight "won't" be against Magomed Ankalaev

Cole Shelton - December 18, 2024
Aljamain Sterling, Merab Dvalishvili
Merab Dvalishvili

Aljamain Sterling vents frustration over Merab Dvalishvili vs Umar Nurmagomedov fight booking

Cole Shelton - December 18, 2024

Aljamain Sterling is frustrated with how Merab Dvalishvili vs Umar Nurmagomedov was made.

Dustin Poirier
UFC

Dustin Poirier expects to make announcement of final UFC appearance soon: "We're close to making it happen"

Josh Evanoff - December 18, 2024

Dustin Poirier hopes to announce his final UFC fight shortly.

Tyron Woodley
Tyron Woodley

Tyron Woodley opens up on decision to return to MMA under Global Fight League banner: "Part of the new wave"

Josh Evanoff - December 18, 2024

Former UFC champion Tyron Woodley couldn’t be happier to be with the Global Fight League.

Islam Makhachev Ilia Topuria
Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev's coach reveals what Ilia Topuria must do to get UFC super fight: 'Now people will look at him like he’s a lightweight'

Fernando Quiles - December 18, 2024

Islam Makhachev’s coach Javier Mendez believes Ilia Topuria must prove himself as a lightweight if he wants a title shot at 155 pounds.

Movsar Evloev

Movsar Evloev targets next UFC fight for early 2025 before Ramadan, predicts Ilia Topuria's next bout

Fernando Quiles - December 18, 2024
Beneil Dariush
UFC

Beneil Dariush's MMA future at stake against Renato Moicano at UFC 311: 'If I don’t have the ability to be champion, I would more than likely walk away from the sport'

Fernando Quiles - December 18, 2024

Beneil Dariush’s pro MMA career could very well hang in the balance at UFC 311.

Joaquin Buckley, Kamaru Usman
Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman responds to Joaquin Buckley's latest callout at UFC Tampa

Harry Kettle - December 18, 2024

UFC star Kamaru Usman has responded to a recent callout from Joaquin Buckley following the latter’s win at UFC Tampa.

Colby Covington
Joaquin Buckley

Colby Covington falls three places in UFC welterweight rankings after latest loss

Harry Kettle - December 18, 2024

UFC star Colby Covington has fallen in the welterweight rankings following his defeat to Joaquin Buckley last weekend.

Belal Muhammad and Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

Khabib Nurmagomedov doesn't want Islam Makhachev to fight Belal Muhammad

Harry Kettle - December 18, 2024

Khabib Nurmagomedov has explained why he isn’t a fan of the idea of Islam Makhachev facing off against Belal Muhammad.