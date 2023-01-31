Tyron Woodley blasts KSI over “disrespectful” fight negotiations: “It made me want to hurt him”

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley has cast light on his negotiations with KSI.

‘The Chosen One’ has been out of action since his rematch with Jake Paul in December 2021. While their first outing months prior saw Woodley have some success and lose by split decision, the former UFC champion wasn’t as lucky for the second encounter.

In his rematch with ‘The Problem Child’, the MMA fighter was brutally knocked out in round six. Sadly, the defeat was his sixth in as many combat sports appearances. Despite the losing streak, Woodley remained a high-profile figure.

Late last year, Tyron Woodley was in discussions to face another YouTuber, KSI, next. ‘The Nightmare’ previously defeated names such as Logan Paul and runs the Misfits Boxing promotion. While Woodley was expected to face the Brit, the nod instead went to Dillon Danis.

As the story goes, ‘El Jefe’ wound up withdrawing, and KSI knocked out Faze Temper in his return earlier this month. Reflecting on the fight negotiations in a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Woodley noted that he has no regrets. Mainly due to the disrespect he felt during talks.

“The negotiation of the contract was very disrespectful, and it made me want to hurt him,” Woodley said in a recent apperance on The MMA Hour. “So I told this to his manager. I was on a call with his manager. I said, ‘Never in my life have I been disrespected like this in a contract.’” (h/t MMA Fighting)

“So every advantage, they wanted,” Woodley continued. “And this was terms that were added after we had already agreed. So we agreed, I got a contract, and they went, ‘Oh, I’m sorry to do this, but KSI’s trainer wants to add this hydration thing.’ So when I went out to Dubai, I got in his trainer’s face too, I said, ‘I’m going to weigh f***ing 187. Homicide, that’s what I’m going to weigh. I’m not weighing no 185, and your boy is going to get f***** up.’

“Nobody will ever talk. Nobody wants to say nothing, because they’re about [online talk]. And I’m really about [real-life actions]. No matter what lessons I’ve taken, no matter what you’ve seen when I’m on, you know that I’m really a guy that’ll go through your face with a fucking whole hand, elbow, kick, or whatever the hell it takes. So I just got tired of it.”

