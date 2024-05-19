Mike Perry calls out former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley for boxing match on the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson card

By Fernando Quiles - May 19, 2024

Mike Perry is looking for his next fight, and he’s itching to share the ring with Tyron Woodley on the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson undercard.

Mike Perry

Paul vs. Tyson will be taking place inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on July 20th, and Perry is hoping he gets a chance to be on a massive stage against a former UFC champion. Of course, this would be a traditional boxing fight if they were to be on the same card as “The Problem Child” vs. “Iron” Mike.

While “Platinum” has been making waves in the world of bare knuckle boxing, he wouldn’t mind dabbling into the sweet science with the extra padding again.

Mike Perry Wants to Fight Tyron Woodley on Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Undercard

Mike Perry hopped on his X account to deliver the following message to Tyron Woodley.

“Damn my dawg @TWooodley, gotta redeem yourself in a boxing match against me on the @netflix card, @MikeTyson killin the conference with these bars.”

Perry was last seen in action at BKFC: Knucklemania IV. “Platinum” took on former UFC title challenger Thiago Alves. This was a quick first-round TKO win for Perry, and after the fight Alves said he is now retired from pro combat sports competition for good. The victory improved Perry’s pro bare knuckle boxing record to 5-0.

As far as traditional boxing goes, Perry remains 0-1 there. His lone pro boxing match took place back in 2015, suffering a KO loss to Kenneth McNeil.

Perry would likely be the favorite in a boxing match against Tyron Woodley given that “T-Wood” has been inactive. His last combat sports fight took place back in late 2021 when he was knocked out by Jake Paul.

