Mike Perry calls out former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley for boxing match on the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson card

Mike Perry is looking for his next fight, and he’s itching to share the ring with Tyron Woodley on the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson undercard.

Paul vs. Tyson will be taking place inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on July 20th, and Perry is hoping he gets a chance to be on a massive stage against a former UFC champion. Of course, this would be a traditional boxing fight if they were to be on the same card as “The Problem Child” vs. “Iron” Mike.

While “Platinum” has been making waves in the world of bare knuckle boxing, he wouldn’t mind dabbling into the sweet science with the extra padding again.

