Tyron Woodley claims Georges St-Pierre turned down a multi million dollar offer to fight him last year: “I would have beat his brains in”

Former UFC champion Tyron Woodley has claimed that Georges St-Pierre turned down a major offer to fight him last year.

As we know, Georges St-Pierre is one of the greatest fighters of all time. That much has been obvious for quite some time now, with the real proof of that coming from his stellar record, his dynamic fight style and his two world titles in the UFC.

RELATED: Tyron Woodley alleges that Georges St-Pierre turned down a “dumb bag” to fight him: “Eight figures”

For some, though, they believe St-Pierre should’ve competed more often than he did during his four-year break from the sport. One man who definitely believes that is Tyron Woodley, who was the UFC welterweight champion during a time when GSP’s future was uncertain.

As it turns out, Woodley is still campaigning for that fight, but St-Pierre isn’t interested. Woodley spoke about the matter during an interview with Plejmo.com.