Tyron Woodley claims Georges St-Pierre turned down a multi million dollar offer to fight him last year: “I would have beat his brains in”
Former UFC champion Tyron Woodley has claimed that Georges St-Pierre turned down a major offer to fight him last year.
As we know, Georges St-Pierre is one of the greatest fighters of all time. That much has been obvious for quite some time now, with the real proof of that coming from his stellar record, his dynamic fight style and his two world titles in the UFC.
RELATED: Tyron Woodley alleges that Georges St-Pierre turned down a “dumb bag” to fight him: “Eight figures”
For some, though, they believe St-Pierre should’ve competed more often than he did during his four-year break from the sport. One man who definitely believes that is Tyron Woodley, who was the UFC welterweight champion during a time when GSP’s future was uncertain.
As it turns out, Woodley is still campaigning for that fight, but St-Pierre isn’t interested. Woodley spoke about the matter during an interview with Plejmo.com.
Tyron Woodley Claims Georges St-Pierre Turned Down Up To Seven Million Dollars To Fight Him Last Year https://t.co/srYXhjLmFF
— MMANews (@mmanews_com) November 12, 2024
Woodley makes big St-Pierre claim
“Georges St-Pierre never wanted to fight me, I’ve asked Georges to fight me several times. I had an opportunity to fight him last year and the year before. It was a five to seven million dollar purse and he said no. In MMA. My middle east investor wanted the fight, seven million, but he said no. I would have beat his brains in. “
Quotes via Plejmo.om
Nobody can ever know for sure what would’ve happened if they fought back when Woodley was champion. At the same time, even fighting in the present day wouldn’t give us an overwhelming idea of who the best really is.
For the time being, all we can do is let the debate rage on.
Who would have won a fight between Tyron Woodley and Georges St-Pierre back in 2018? Let us know your thoughts on this one, BJPENN Nation!