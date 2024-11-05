Tyron Woodley believes Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson is a “very even fight”

Tyron Woodley doesn’t think Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson is the squash match that many people are making it out to be.

Paul and Tyson are set to box on Friday, November 15 at AT&T Stadium, which is the home of the Dallas Cowboys. The bout is set to air on Netflix and is an intriguing matchup.

The two were supposed to box earlier this year, but a medical issue on Tyson’s side delayed the contest. With Tyson being 58 years old, many don’t want to see him box and believe Jake Paul will run through him. However, Tyron Woodley, who boxed Jake Paul twice believes it’s a very even fight.

“It’s a very even fight, to be honest. It’s even because of the age of Mike Tyson,” Tyron Woodley said to TMZ Sports. “I think it’s an even fight because of the age of Mike Tyson. He’s completely obviously out of his prime. When in his prime, most of his fights were almost attempted murder. So literally, Jake wouldn’t have stood a chance. Nobody would even commission to sanction a fight against him and Mike Tyson (in Tyson’s prime). Jake’s always in a win-win situation. He’s fighting guys that if he loses, ‘You lost to this guy, you lost to Tyron, you lost to Anderson Silva, you lost to Nate Diaz or whatever.’ So he’s always in a position where, if he wins, he goes up. If he loses, it’s like okay, he took a risk, he took a chance. I like the fight. I’ll be at the fight.”

Tyron Woodley isn’t sure who will win the fight and thus won’t offer an official prediction for the bout.