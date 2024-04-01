Tyron Woodley blasts “greedy” Manny Pacquiao for stalled boxing fight talks

Tyron Woodley opens up on Manny Pacquiao boxing negotiations

During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Woodley criticized Pacquiao for his negotiation tactics.

“I don’t want it all to fall off the table from greed. It’s really greed,” Woodley claimed. “He’s getting a handsome-a** purse. So he wants more…and you made x-amount of dollars in your prime, but this is a different type of fight…

“I’m on the opposite end. Every fight now, I’m making more than when I was in my UFC prime…I’m making more each fight, and that’s what I’m looking forward to. I’m a little different, I’m willing to budge a little bit because I’m still gonna make more every single time…he’s been a little ‘thot’ out there, facing off with someone else…keep your body safe for me, so I can beat it up!”

Woodley is looking to earn his first win in combat sports since defeating Darren Till at UFC 228. He lost four consecutive UFC fights before parting ways with the promotion in 2021.

Pacquiao retired from professional boxing after a unanimous decision loss to Yordenis Ugás in August 2021. Before that, he earned three straight wins, including victories over Keith Thurman and Adrien Broner.

It remains to be seen if the Woodley vs. Pacquiao fight will come to fruition, especially with the uncertainty of Pacquiao’s boxing status. Regardless, Woodley wants Pacquiao to pump the brakes on his alleged high-money demands.