UFC Vegas 80 Results: Bobby Green destroys Grant Dawson in under a minute (Video)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 80 results, including the main event between Grant Dawson and Bobby Green.

Dawson (20-2-1 MMA) will enter the contest sporting a twelve-fight unbeaten streak, which includes three straight victories under the UFC banner. In his most recent effort this past July, ‘KGD’ defeated Damir Ismagulov by unanimous decision.

Meanwhile, Bobby Green (31-14-1 MMA) was most recently seen in action at July’s UFC 291 event, where he scored a third-round submission victory over former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson. ‘King’ has gone 3-2 over his past five fights overall.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 80 main event begins and Bobby Green comes forward with his hands down. Grant Dawson clips him with a right hand. ‘King’ circles and then leaps in a straight left. Dawson goes down. Green follows up with a big right and then some hammer fists and this one is all over! WOW!

Official UFC Vegas 80 Results: Bobby Green def. Grant Dawson via KO in Round 1

Who would you like to see Green fight next following his KO victory over Dawson this evening in Sin City?