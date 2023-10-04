Tony Ferguson shares the “one part that hurts” about his current six-fight losing skid

Tony Ferguson is sharing the ‘one part that hurts’ about his current six-fight losing skid.

Ferguson has recently lost to the likes of Bobby Green, Nate Diaz, Michael Chandler, Beneil Dariush, Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje.

The Californian is back in the Octagon this coming December when he hopes to turn things around and get back in the win column.

UFC 296, which takes place on Saturday, December 16th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada will see Tony Ferguson (25-9 MMA) take on Paddy Pimblett (20-3 MMA) in a lightweight bout.

Pimblett, 28, will be making his return to the Octagon after recuperating from a ankle injury which occurred in his unanimous decision win over Jared Gordon (19-6 MMA) last December at UFC 282.

‘El Cucuy’ hasn’t seen victory in the cage since his TKO win over Donald Cerrone (36-17 MMA) in June of 2019 at UFC 238.

It was during a recent interview with ESPN MMA’s Brett Okamoto, that Tony Ferguson spoke about his losing streak and ‘the one part that hurts’ saying:

“You know what the f**ked up part is? None of that punching or kicking, the eye poke; none of that hurts. The one part that hurts is going back and then seeing my family’s faces. Because, I’m telling you, since I was a kid, it’s always been gold medals. I’m not even bullsh*ting. It’s always consistently been that.”

Continuing, Ferguson said (h/t MMANews):

“So it’s like, ‘Do you really wanna do this?’ And that’s the part that hurts, is when I get that question asked to me. I get all like, ‘What are you talking about?’ Like, ‘Hey, you’re retired, right?’ F**k you, no I’m not retired. You go retire. I have sh*t to do it. I’ve been competing for 35 years. I’m not even close to being done. What it’s gonna take is a great team.”

Apparently, the former interim UFC lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson, at 39, wants everyone to know that he is not finished yet.

Are you looking forward to seeing Ferguson vs Pimblett at UFC 296? Who will you be betting on for the win?

