Jared Gordon reveals massive $22,000 ticket order for friends to attend UFC 295: “Biggest card yet”

UFC lightweight contender Jared Gordon is the latest to notice the company’s rising ticket prices.

‘Flash’ has been out of action since a no-contest with Bobby Green earlier this summer. Now, months following his bout with ‘King’, he’s been scheduled to return. At UFC 295 in November, Jared Gordon will face Mark Madsen, who enters the contest off a submission loss to Grant Dawson in November.

While he’s scheduled to fight at the event itself, Jared Gordon will only receive four free tickets from the promotion. However, he is able to use a discounted UFC code, in order to purchase additional tickets to the event. On X, the lightweight contender showed his massive ticket order, which totaled over $20,000.

All in all, Jared Gordon bought 17 tickets, which despite using his discount code, came out to nearly $22,000. While many joked that the lightweight spent his entire fight purse on the tickets, he stated that wasn’t the case. He also added that he was looking forward to seeing fans in November and that he was happy that the event was doing so well.

“These are discounted tickets I got through UFC for my fight at MSG for some family and friends,” Jared Gordon wrote on X earlier today, showing his massive ticket order. “UFC has some loyal fans to be selling out an arena of close to 20,000 some odd seats at prices higher than these, I love you all!”

He continued, “UFC always gives every fighter 4 free tickets when the make weight. I know Ill get those 4 tickets, I was just trying to thank the Fans for supporting us. The UFC has created the biggest card yet and Im on it. So Im grateful for the UFC and the fans. How is that post headlines?”

Obviously, ticket prices for UFC 295 were expensive prior to Jared Gordon’s comments. The card is headlined by Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic and is expected to be arguably the biggest of the year.

What do you make of this news from Jared Gordon? Will you attend UFC 295 in November?