Tony Ferguson believes he’ll have speed advantage over Paddy Pimblett: “Faster now than I’ve ever been”

By Josh Evanoff - October 3, 2023

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson believes he’ll be faster than Paddy Pimblett.

Tony Ferguson

‘El Cucuy’ has been out of action since a third-round submission loss to Bobby Green in July at UFC 290. The defeat was his sixth in a row, and there were quick calls for Tony Ferguson to retire. However, he quickly hit back at those calls to hang it up and booked a fight with Paddy Pimblett.

The two are currently set to clash at UFC 296 in December, in a pivotal fight for both men. While ‘The Baddy’ is coming off a controversial decision win over Jared Gordon in December, he has won his last six fights. Despite that, Tony Ferguson feels that he’ll have one big advantage, and it’s in the speed department.

The former interim lightweight champion previewed his return against Paddy Pimblett in a recent interview. Speaking to ESPN, Tony Ferguson opined that he’s never been quicker than he’s ever been. Furthermore, he feels that he’s quicker than a lot of fighters almost half his age.

RELATED: BRENDAN SCHAUB REACTS TO TONY FERGUSON VS. PADDY PIMBLETT BOOKING: “FINALLY, TONY GETS A WINNABLE FIGHT”

Tony Ferguson

“[Speed] goes with who you’re working with. When I went back to Wildcard Boxing, I found a new trainer. His name’s Sammy… been boxing since he was 14,” Tony Ferguson stated, previewing his return against Paddy Pimblett. “Any of my other trainers, they wouldn’t hit me, they wouldn’t like, check me to make sure my hands are up. This dude, bap! Bap! Bap! (h/t MMA News)

He continued, “He’s keeping me active, because that’s how I learn. I learn not by trial and error, no. ‘Look, keep your hands up!’ Oh, okay, hands up, protect, move. I’m faster now than I’ve ever been, which is the craziest thing… I’ve been competing in sports for 35 years. But what it does is, if you don’t have somebody testing you and teaching you new things, you start to plateau… I’m back in that good position where I’ve been learning new stuff… I’m a 39-year-old that’s faster than a lot of 21-year-olds.”

What do you make of these comments? Do you think Tony Ferguson will defeat Paddy Pimblett?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Paddy Pimblett Tony Ferguson UFC

Related

Stipe Miocic, Jake Paul, Logan Paul

Stipe Miocic uncertain on fighting future after UFC 295: "Once it’s done, we’ll figure it out"

Cole Shelton - October 3, 2023
Grant Dawson
Grant Dawson

Grant Dawson says game plan against Bobby Green is straightforward, eyes Dan Hooker in December with a win

Cole Shelton - October 3, 2023

Grant Dawson didn’t expect to get his first UFC main event already but he is excited for it.

Charles Oliveira, Islam Makhachev, UFC 280, UFC
Islam Makhachev

Michael Bisping shares some advice for Charles Oliveira ahead of Islam Makhachev rematch at UFC 294

Susan Cox - October 3, 2023

Michael Bisping is sharing some advice for Charles Oliveira ahead of his rematch with Islam Makhachev at UFC 294.

Dana-White-Chatri-Sityodtong-ONE Championship
UFC

ONE Championship boss Chatri Sityodtong takes aim at the UFC roster: “A typical UFC fighter is a D-1 college wrestler”

Susan Cox - October 3, 2023

ONE Championship boss Chatri Sityodtong is taking aim at the UFC roster.

Chael Sonnen
Chael Sonnen

Chael Sonnen names the opponent he would “love” to see Aljamain Sterling fight in his featherweight debut

Susan Cox - October 3, 2023

Chael Sonnen is naming the opponent he would ‘love’ to see Aljamain Sterling fight in his featherweight debut.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 141 and UFC Vegas 80

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 141 with Grant Dawson, Alex Morono, Ricky Glenn, and Chris Gutierrez

Cole Shelton - October 3, 2023
Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Renato Moicano takes aim at “delusional” Michael Chandler: “Conor is not going to fight him”

Harry Kettle - October 3, 2023

UFC lightweight Renato Moicano has hit out at Michael Chandler as he continues to wait for a fight against Conor McGregor.

Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev shuts down Charles Oliveira's complaint about fighting in Abu Dhabi: "Makes no sense"

Josh Evanoff - October 2, 2023

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has responded to Charles Oliveira.

Cedric Doumbe
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Cedric Doumbe feels the UFC 'f*cked up' by letting him sign with PFL: "It is what it is"

Josh Evanoff - October 2, 2023

PFL welterweight contender Cedric Doumbe feels the UFC badly messed up by letting him go.

Tony Ferguson
Paddy Pimblett

Tony Ferguson has no plans of retiring, eyes Conor McGregor with a win over Paddy Pimblett at UFC 296

Cole Shelton - October 2, 2023

Tony Ferguson already has a callout ready should he beat Paddy Pimblett at UFC 296.