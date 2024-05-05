Pros react after Alexandre Pantoja defeats Steve Erceg at UFC 301

By Chris Taylor - May 4, 2024

Tonight’s UFC 301 event was headlined by a men’s flyweight title fight featuring Alexandre Pantoja taking on Steve Erceg.

Alexandre Pantoja

Pantoja (28-5 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since scoring his first career title defense with a unanimous decision win over Brandon Royval at UFC 296 this past December. ‘The Cannibal’ had of course captured the men’s flyweight title in July of 2023 when he defeated Brandon Royval by way of split decision.

Meanwhile, Steve Erceg (12-2 MMA) entered his first career UFC title fight sporting an eleven-fight win streak, with his three most recent wins coming inside of the Octagon. In his most previous effort this past March, the Aussie had defeated Matt Schnell via second-round knockout.

Tonight’s UFC 301 main event resulted in a thrilling five-round war. Alexandre Pantoja got off to a hot start in round one, but the second round proved to be highly competitive. Round three appeared to be in favor of the Brazilian, but the Aussie stormed back to easily take-home round four. It was the fifth and final round the Pantoja was able to dig deep and seemingly come out ahead on all three of the judges’ scorecards thanks to a late takedown and ground & pound.

Official UFC 301 Results: Alexandre Pantoja def. Steve Erceg by unanimous decision (48-47 x2, 49-46)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Pantoja vs. Erceg’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Alexandre Pantoja defeating Steve Erceg at UFC 301:

Who would you like to see Alexandre Pantoja fight next following his decision victory over Steve Erceg this evening in Rio de Janeiro?

