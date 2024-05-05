UFC 301 Results: Alexandre Pantoja defeats Steve Erceg (Highlights)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 301 results, including the men’s flyweight title fight between Alexandre Pantoja and Steve Erceg.

Pantoja (27-5 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since scoring his first career title defense with a unanimous decision win over Brandon Royval at UFC 296 this past December. ‘The Cannibal’ captured the men’s flyweight title in July of 2023 when he defeated Brandon Royval by way of split decision.

Meanwhile, Steve Erceg (12-1 MMA) will enter his first career UFC title fight sporting an eleven-fight win streak, with his three most recent wins coming inside of the Octagon. In his most recent effort this past March, the Aussie defeated Matt Schnell via second-round knockout.

Round one of the UFC 301 main event begins and Alexandre Pantoja lands a hard low kick to start. He blitzes in with a flurry. Erceg ties him up and forces the clinch. The champ with a knee and then breaks free from the hold. Both men with good low kicks. Pantoja rips the body with a right hand. Steve Erceg with a good jab. He lands a nice combination. That appeared to stun the champ. The fighters clinch up and exchange knees. Alexandre Pantoja with a nice 1-2 and then a knee up the middle. Erceg with a jab. Pantoja counters with a right hand over the top. The Brazilian with a low kick. The Aussie answers with one of his own. Alexandre Pantoja with a nice right hand and then dives in and secures a takedown. A big knee to the body from the champ as the challenger attempts to scramble up to his feet. Pantoja moves to take the back. He drags Erceg back to the ground and then rolls into top position. He’s working from side control now. A big knee to the ribs from the champ. He’s landing some heavy ground and pound. The Aussie scrambles back to his feet but Pantoja still has his back. He drags the challenger back down. Steve Erceg scrambles and gets back to his feet. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC 301 main event begins and Steve Erceg comes forward with a flurry. Alexandre Pantoja looks to dive on a takedown but is unable to get the fight to the canvas. Pantoja leaps in with a jab. The flyweights trade low kicks. Erceg applying pressure. He lands a good jab. Pantoja with a good right hand over the top. He shoots in and scores a big takedown. He lands in half guard and then moves to full mount. Erceg looks to scramble and gets back to half guard position. The Aussie explodes and is able to get back to his feet. Erceg lands a good left hook. He comes forward with a 1-2. He attempts a takedown but can’t secure it. Under 2 minutes remain in the second frame. A big combination from the challenger. The champ answers with a good 1-2. Big shots from the challenger. He lands a nice standing elbow. Alexandre Pantoja shoots in for a takedown. He can’t get it. Erceg back to range and lands a crisp jab. Pantoja unloads a combination but gets clipped in the process. The champ shoots in and secures a lte takedown. He lands a couple of good shots to close out the round.

Round three of the UFC 301 main event begins and Steve Erceg lands a nice standing elbow and then a jab. Alexandre Pantoja with a good knee to the body. The Aussie replies with a low kick. Erceg with the forward pressure now. Pantoja lands a good low kick. He leaps in with a flurry of shots to the body. Erceg with a nice left hook. He tosses out a high kick that misses the mark. Pantoja with a low kick but gets countered with the jab. Alexandre Pantoja with a nice 1-2. He shoots in and forces the clinch. The fighters separate and exchange big shots in the pocket. Steve Erceg with a big left. Pantoja eats it and forces the clinch. The champ is busted up. Still, he manages to secure another takedown. It was a big elbow from the challenger the busted open the champ. Pantoja moves to the back. He lands some big shots from the back position. Erceg back up but is put right down.

This is as clean of a slicing elbow and left hook combo by Steve Erceg as you’ll see in MMA. Pantoja is so damn tough. Walked right through this combo, but the cut is leaking bad. pic.twitter.com/LpPikPESYw — AFeldmanMMA (@afeldMMA) May 5, 2024

Round four of the UFC 301 headliner begins and Steve Erceg comes forward with a front kick to the body. He lands a good counter right as the champ throws a low kick. A pair of low kicks from the challenger. He shoots in for a takedown but can’t get it. Alexandre Pantoja back to range. He attempts a takedown. It is not there but he lands a body kick on the break. Erceg with a nice combination. He tags the champ with a clean jab. A nice three-punch combination from Pantoja. The challenger continues to connect with his jab. He’s winning this round thus far. Alexandre Pantoja with a shot to the body. Erceg answers with a good 1-2. More good shots from the challenger. He shoots for a takedown, but the champ defends. Good shots in the pocket from both men. This is a very tight fight. Erceg with an uppercut that partially connects. Pantoja with a left to close out round four.

The fifth and final round begins and Steve Erceg comes forward quickly. He lands a jab. Alexandre Pantoja returns fire with a 1-2. The challenger shoots in and scores a takedown. Pantoja scrambles and is able to explode and take top position. The champ takes the back of the challenger. The Aussie is able to stand. Pantoja looks to drag the fight back to the canvas, but ‘Astro Boy’ grabs the fence and stays up. The referee missed that one. Steve Erceg is able to break free and get back to his feet now. Just over two minutes remain in the fight. Alexandre Pantoja with a good 1-2. Erceg returns fire with a jab and then a standing elbow. That strike appears to have opened another cut on the champ. Pantoja with a big left and then a low kick. The Aussie responds with another elbow. He shoots for a takedown. Pantoja scrambles and is able to take top position. One minute remains. Pantoja stays on top and lands some decent ground and pound to close out the round.

Official UFC 301 Results: Alexandre Pantoja def. Steve Erceg by unanimous decision (48-47 x2, 49-46)

Who would you like to see Pantoja fight next following his decision victory over Erceg this evening in Rio de Janeiro?