Tony Ferguson teases announcement after parting ways with the UFC: “Some big changes are going on!”

By Josh Evanoff - September 5, 2024

It appears that former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson has something in the works.

Tony Ferguson, UFC, UFC 296, Statement

The man known to fans simply as ‘El Cucuy’ has seen better days. Tony Ferguson last competed at UFC Abu Dhabi in August, facing Michael Chiesa. Heading into the bout, the former interim lightweight champion had lost his last seven contests. Pre-fight, Dana White stated that the fight would be Ferguson’s last in the promotion, win or lose.

However, it took only one round for ‘The Maverick’ to hand Tony Ferguson his eighth straight defeat. Following the loss, the lightweight left one glove in the cage and seemingly teased retirement. However, just hours later, Ferguson u-turned on those plans. In the post-fight press conference, the 40-year-old stated that he was going to keep competing.

Now a free agent, it seems that Tony Ferguson has something in the works. Taking to Instagram earlier this week, the former UFC interim lightweight champion released a brief video. In that clip posted to social media, Ferguson teased that an announcement was on the way. However, he declined to say more than that.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @TonyFergusonxt (@tonyfergusonxt)

Tony Ferguson teases announcement a month after suffering eighth straight UFC defeat

“Hey, check this out, crew!” Tony Ferguson stated in the video uploaded to social media earlier this week. “This is Tony ‘El Cucuy’ Ferguson here, I’m over in Beverly Hills in a penthouse suite. I have some very exciting news coming at you. So, I can’t really say too much right now, but there’s going to be some big changes going on. So make sure that you guys stay tuned, and I’ll catch you later.”

While Tony Ferguson’s losing streak is a rough one, he likely does have some suitors. The free agent could feasibly sign with somewhere like PFL or One Championship if he wants to continue fighting in MMA. If Ferguson wants to look for something more unorthodox, BKFC, Misfits Boxing, and Karate Combat are also options.

However, the 40-year-old didn’t reveal a whole lot in the video he uploaded earlier this week. Nonetheless, it seems that MMA fans will be receiving some news from ‘El Cucuy’ shortly.

What do you make of these comments from the former interim UFC lightweight champion? Do you want to see Tony Ferguson continue competing?

