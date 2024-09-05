Kamaru Usman issues fiery retort to Belal Muhammad’s “Corny, weak” diss track

By Curtis Calhoun - September 5, 2024

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has broken the silence and addressed Belal Muhammad’s trolling on social media.

Kamaru Usman, Belal Muhammad

Muhammad earned the UFC welterweight title by defeating Leon Edwards at UFC 304 in July.  He hasn’t lost a fight since 2019 and has earned recent wins over the likes of Gilbert Burns, Stephen Thompson, and Sean Brady.

As Muhammad began his title reign, he addressed many of his detractors, including Usman. He picked a creative way to poke at Usman via an AI-generated diss track he posted to his Twitter.

Usman, who hasn’t addressed Muhammad’s trolling, went off on his podcast.

Kamaru Usman to Belal Muhammad: If I want your belt, I’m taking it!

During a recent episode of the Pound 4 Pound podcast, Usman responded to some of Muhammad’s troll jobs.

“Imagine how I feel. I’m like ‘Who the f*** is that guy?’,” Usman said. “I didn’t know who this guy was a couple of years ago or last year, I didn’t hear his name. I don’t even remember his name! More power to Belal if that’s how he feels. He’s paying for someone to do a diss song or whatever, that song was as corny as can be. Looking at a gold belt? I have six of them in the room next door. I can look at belts all day…

“If I want his belt, I’m coming to take his belt. I want the fight, but when you’ve got him saying ‘Oh I’m going to sit down I’ll let you guys fight..’ listen, that’s not a recipe for how you make money. So it is what it is, but at some point, he’s going to have to step in there with me and we’ll have to settle it. But keep dropping corny, weak diss tracks…it was like a lullaby or something for me.”

It didn’t take long for Muhammad to respond to Usman in a recent tweet.

“Ok first things first why are they both shirtless…” Muhammad tweeted Thursday.

Usman has lost three consecutive fights and it’s unlikely he’ll earn another title shot next. But, tensions between him and Muhammad are ramping up ahead of a potential clash.

