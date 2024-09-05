Conor McGregor hints at 2025 Irish Presidential run ahead of UFC comeback: “I am the only logical choice”

By Josh Evanoff - September 5, 2024

Former two-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor seemingly has an eye on politics.

Conor McGregor

‘The Notorious’ hasn’t competed since breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier in their 2021 trilogy bout. Due to the injury, Conor McGregor was forced to the sidelines for the last few years. While the former UFC champion was set to return to the cage in June against Michael Chandler, that fight was canceled due to injury.

Since then, Conor McGregor has repeatedly called for the chance to face ‘Iron’ in December. As of now, UFC 310 lacks a main event, but multiple fighters, including Belal Muhammad, have shown interest in headlining the pay-per-view event. Regardless, it seems that McGregor has his eye on somewhere other than the cage.

Earlier today, the Irishman released a lengthy post on social media. On X, Conor McGregor wrote about his intention to seek the Presidency of Ireland. The next Irish Presidential elections are set to be held sometime next year, but there is no date as of now. It’s worth noting that this is far from the first time that McGregor has shown an interest in politics.

RELATED: DUSTIN POIRIER SHOOTS DOWN RUMORED FIGHT AGAINST COLBY COVINGTON: “HE’LL NEVER MAKE MONEY WITH ME”

Conor McGregor teases 2025 Presidential run ahead of possible UFC return

Earlier this year, Conor McGregor also teased a potential run for public office. However, today’s post seemed far more like an announcement, than a tease. Regardless, McGregor hasn’t publically declared his intention to run, nor has he revealed what political party he belongs to.

For what it’s worth, the Irishman is far from the only notable fighter to have taken an interest in politics lately. In 2020, former UFC light-heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz won a seat on the Huntington Beach City Council but resigned six months later. As of now, ‘The Huntington Beach Bad Boy’ is the only noteworthy fighter to win a political position.

However, Conor McGregor is not alone in his intention to seek public office. Earlier this year, Sean Strickland showed interest in running for a House of Representatives seat, and Colby Covington publically discussed a run for Governor of Florida.

What do you make of these comments from the former UFC champion? Do you believe Conor McGregor will join the political world?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Conor McGregor UFC

Related

Gilbert Burns and Sean Brady

Pro fighters make their picks for Gilbert Burns vs. Sean Brady

Cole Shelton - September 5, 2024
Merab Dvalishvili, Umar Nurmagomedov
UFC

Merab Dvalishvili says Umar Nurmagomedov doesn't deserve title shot, pitches an alternate for UFC 306 winner

Curtis Calhoun - September 5, 2024

UFC bantamweight contender Merab Dvalishvili doesn’t feel the unbeaten Umar Nurmagomedov deserves the next title shot after UFC 306.

Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley vows to "open up" Merab Dvalishvili's cut at UFC 306

Cole Shelton - September 5, 2024

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley plans to open up the cut by Merab Dvalishvili’s eye at UFC 306.

Israel Adesanya
UFC

VIDEO | Israel Adesanya involved in New Zealand road rage incident: "I'm begging you to fight me!"

Curtis Calhoun - September 5, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya nearly had to use his striking prowess on the streets of New Zealand during a recent road-side altercation.

Dan Hooker
Dustin Poirier

Dan Hooker goes off on Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler: "If you don’t want to fight me again, then shut up"

Fernando Quiles - September 5, 2024

Dan Hooker has had enough of his former foes Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler.

Kyle Nelson

Kyle Nelson expects Steve Garcia to "gas" out at UFC Vegas 97 en route to second-round TKO

Cole Shelton - September 5, 2024
Alexander Volkanovski UFC 298
Chael Sonnen

Chael Sonnen explains why Alexander Volkanovski should move to lightweight

Harry Kettle - September 4, 2024

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has explained why he believes Alexander Volkanovski should make the move to lightweight.

Jon Anik, MMA fan base, UFC
Jon Anik

Jon Anik defends Belal Muhammad against ducking allegations

Harry Kettle - September 4, 2024

UFC commentator Jon Anik has defended Belal Muhammad against allegations of the champion ducking contenders.

Jon Jones
Jon Jones

MMA coach Javier Mendez compares Jon Jones to Lance Armstrong

Harry Kettle - September 4, 2024

MMA coach Javier Mendez has compared Jon Jones’ greatest of all time status to disgraced cyclist Lance Armstrong.

Valentina Shevchenko, Wang Cong
Valentina Shevchenko

Valentina Shevchenko reacts to former Muay Thai rival Wang Cong's warning following UFC debut win

Curtis Calhoun - September 4, 2024

Former UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko reacted humorously to Wang Cong’s callout following a successful promotional debut last month.