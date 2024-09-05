Conor McGregor hints at 2025 Irish Presidential run ahead of UFC comeback: “I am the only logical choice”

Former two-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor seemingly has an eye on politics.

‘The Notorious’ hasn’t competed since breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier in their 2021 trilogy bout. Due to the injury, Conor McGregor was forced to the sidelines for the last few years. While the former UFC champion was set to return to the cage in June against Michael Chandler, that fight was canceled due to injury.

Since then, Conor McGregor has repeatedly called for the chance to face ‘Iron’ in December. As of now, UFC 310 lacks a main event, but multiple fighters, including Belal Muhammad, have shown interest in headlining the pay-per-view event. Regardless, it seems that McGregor has his eye on somewhere other than the cage.

Earlier today, the Irishman released a lengthy post on social media. On X, Conor McGregor wrote about his intention to seek the Presidency of Ireland. The next Irish Presidential elections are set to be held sometime next year, but there is no date as of now. It’s worth noting that this is far from the first time that McGregor has shown an interest in politics.

RELATED: DUSTIN POIRIER SHOOTS DOWN RUMORED FIGHT AGAINST COLBY COVINGTON: “HE’LL NEVER MAKE MONEY WITH ME”

As President I hold the power to summon the Dáil as well as dissolve it. So as i said before, I would have all the answers the people of Ireland seek from these thieves of the working man, these disrupters of the family unit, these destructors of small businesses, and on and on… — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 5, 2024

Conor McGregor teases 2025 Presidential run ahead of possible UFC return

Earlier this year, Conor McGregor also teased a potential run for public office. However, today’s post seemed far more like an announcement, than a tease. Regardless, McGregor hasn’t publically declared his intention to run, nor has he revealed what political party he belongs to.

For what it’s worth, the Irishman is far from the only notable fighter to have taken an interest in politics lately. In 2020, former UFC light-heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz won a seat on the Huntington Beach City Council but resigned six months later. As of now, ‘The Huntington Beach Bad Boy’ is the only noteworthy fighter to win a political position.

However, Conor McGregor is not alone in his intention to seek public office. Earlier this year, Sean Strickland showed interest in running for a House of Representatives seat, and Colby Covington publically discussed a run for Governor of Florida.

What do you make of these comments from the former UFC champion? Do you believe Conor McGregor will join the political world?