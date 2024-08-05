Tony Ferguson says he’s willing to compete elsewhere if the UFC doesn’t offer him another fight: “They’re gonna follow me somewhere”
Tony Ferguson has suggested that he’s willing to compete elsewhere if the UFC opts against offering him another fight.
Last weekend, Tony Ferguson fell to his eighth straight mixed martial arts defeat. He was submitted by Michael Chiesa, with many calling for him to retire following the loss. However, ‘El Cucuy’ only put one glove down inside the Octagon – suggesting that there was still a chance he could return.
As you can imagine, that hasn’t been received particularly well by a lot of fans and pundits. Many of them love Tony, but they don’t want to see him continue to decline in the Octagon.
During the post-show press conference in Abu Dhabi, Ferguson had the following to say.
Ferguson remains defiant
“I’m kinda like, no, I still wanna fight,” he explained. “I still wanna compete and I still wanna do this … I wanna do a whole bunch of stuff. If I didn’t have the love, both those gloves would have been left in that f—ing ring.”
“What we do is we go do something else,” he said. “And I wanna be real. If those fans out there are willing enough to come [to Abu Dhabi] and fly and spend thousands of dollars to come watch me compete somewhere, I can f—ing tell you they’re gonna follow me somewhere. And that’s the humblest thing I could say because no matter where I’m at, no matter what I’m doing, I’m gonna get better and better and better and better.”
