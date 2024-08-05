Tony Ferguson says he’s willing to compete elsewhere if the UFC doesn’t offer him another fight: “They’re gonna follow me somewhere”

By Harry Kettle - August 5, 2024

Tony Ferguson has suggested that he’s willing to compete elsewhere if the UFC opts against offering him another fight.

Tony Ferguson, UFC, UFC 296, Statement

Last weekend, Tony Ferguson fell to his eighth straight mixed martial arts defeat. He was submitted by Michael Chiesa, with many calling for him to retire following the loss. However, ‘El Cucuy’ only put one glove down inside the Octagon – suggesting that there was still a chance he could return.

RELATED: Pros react after Michael Chiesa submits Tony Ferguson at UFC Abu Dhabi

As you can imagine, that hasn’t been received particularly well by a lot of fans and pundits. Many of them love Tony, but they don’t want to see him continue to decline in the Octagon.

During the post-show press conference in Abu Dhabi, Ferguson had the following to say.

Ferguson remains defiant

“I’m kinda like, no, I still wanna fight,” he explained. “I still wanna compete and I still wanna do this … I wanna do a whole bunch of stuff. If I didn’t have the love, both those gloves would have been left in that f—ing ring.”

“What we do is we go do something else,” he said. “And I wanna be real. If those fans out there are willing enough to come [to Abu Dhabi] and fly and spend thousands of dollars to come watch me compete somewhere, I can f—ing tell you they’re gonna follow me somewhere. And that’s the humblest thing I could say because no matter where I’m at, no matter what I’m doing, I’m gonna get better and better and better and better.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

Do you believe the Ultimate Fighting Championship should release Tony Ferguson? If they do decide to offer him another fight, who would you like to see him battle? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Tony Ferguson UFC

Related

Muhammad Mokaev, UFC Vegas 87, Results, UFC

Muhammad Mokaev offers UFC a free fight to get back on good terms: “I think I’ve taken a big lesson”

Harry Kettle - August 5, 2024
Belal Muhammad, UFC
Kamaru Usman

Belal Muhammad eyes “legacy fight” with Kamaru Usman, but also wants welterweight “boogeyman” Shavkat Rakhmonov

Harry Kettle - August 5, 2024

Belal Muhammad has revealed that he’s interested in a fight with either Kamaru Usman or Shavkat Rakhmonov.

Mackenzie Dern vs. Loopy Godinez
Tatiana Suarez

Mackenzie Dern expresses interest in fight with Tatiana Suarez following UFC Abu Dhabi victory

Fernando Quiles - August 4, 2024

Mackenzie Dern has a big name in mind for a potential opponent after nabbing a win at UFC Abu Dhabi.

Deiveson Figueiredo
UFC

Deiveson Figueiredo hopes for UFC bantamweight title fight soon following UFC Abu Dhabi win

Fernando Quiles - August 4, 2024

Deiveson Figueiredo is hoping a UFC Bantamweight Championship opportunity arrives sooner rather than later.

Marlon Vera
UFC

Marlon Vera speaks out on UFC Abu Dhabi loss to Deiveson Figueiredo: "I failed myself"

Fernando Quiles - August 4, 2024

Marlon “Chito” Vera has issued a statement after falling short in his bout with former UFC Flyweight Champion, Deveison Figueiredo.

Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Cory Sandhagen UFC Abu Dhabi

Cory Sandhagen issues statement following UFC Abu Dhabi loss to Umar Nurmagomedov: "Tough sport"

Fernando Quiles - August 4, 2024
Umar Nurmagomedov
Umar Nurmagomedov

Umar Nurmagomedov critiques his performance against Cory Sandhagen at UFC Abu Dhabi: "I'm not happy"

Fernando Quiles - August 4, 2024

Umar Nurmagomedov feels he didn’t perform up to his standards against Cory Sandhagen despite a victory to close UFC Abu Dhabi.

Sean O'Malley Umar Nurmagomedov Conor McGregor
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley plans to use Umar Nurmagomedov as stepping stone to Conor McGregor UFC fight

Fernando Quiles - August 4, 2024

UFC Bantamweight Champion Sean O’Malley believes a win over Umar Nurmagomedov could lead him to a showdown with Conor McGregor.

Umar Nurmagomedov, UFC Abu Dhabi, Cory Sandhagen, UFC, Pros react
UFC

Pros react after Umar Nurmagomedov defeats Cory Sandhagen at UFC Abu Dhabi

Chris Taylor - August 3, 2024

Today’s UFC Abu Dhabi event was headlined by a men’s bantamweight bout between Cory Sandhagen and Umar Nurmagomedov.

Umar Nurmagomedov, UFC Abu Dhabi, Cory Sandhagen, UFC, Results
UFC

UFC Abu Dhabi Results: Umar Nurmagomedov defeats Cory Sandhagen (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - August 3, 2024

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC Abu Dhabi results, including the main event between Cory Sandhagen and Umar Nurmagomedov.