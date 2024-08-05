Tony Ferguson says he’s willing to compete elsewhere if the UFC doesn’t offer him another fight: “They’re gonna follow me somewhere”

Tony Ferguson has suggested that he’s willing to compete elsewhere if the UFC opts against offering him another fight.

Last weekend, Tony Ferguson fell to his eighth straight mixed martial arts defeat. He was submitted by Michael Chiesa, with many calling for him to retire following the loss. However, ‘El Cucuy’ only put one glove down inside the Octagon – suggesting that there was still a chance he could return.

As you can imagine, that hasn’t been received particularly well by a lot of fans and pundits. Many of them love Tony, but they don’t want to see him continue to decline in the Octagon.

During the post-show press conference in Abu Dhabi, Ferguson had the following to say.