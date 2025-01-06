Tony Ferguson slams ‘Fathead’ Khabib Nurmagomedov over Irish MMA comments: “You’re still my b*tch”

Former UFC lightweight contender Tony Ferguson has reignited his feud with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

‘The Eagle’ made headlines earlier this month for his controversial comments about Irish MMA. As a former foe of Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov’s thoughts on Irish MMA were no surprise. According to the former UFC champion, Ireland is no competition for Dagestan when it comes to competing in the cage.

Naturally, Irish fighters such as PFL star Paul Hughes quickly blasted Khabib Nurmagomedov. However, ‘Big News’ has now received support from an unlikely foe in the form of Tony Ferguson. ‘El Cucuy’ saw Nurmagomedov’s comments on X earlier this week, and issued a brutal response. According to Ferguson, the Russian is in no position to talk about fighting with his “padded” record.

Tony Ferguson also took Khabib Nurmagomedov to task for talking about the sport, when he’s not active. ‘El Cucuy’ called his longtime rival a coward, adding that it’s easy to judge from the sidelines. While these two legends never clashed in the cage, they do have a lengthy history outside of it.

You can say whatever you want, but if we’re talking about facts, you can’t compare Irish fighters with fighters from Dagestan. We dominate amateur MMA, and it’s not even close—not just compared to Irish fighters but the whole world. I’m absolutely confident that if we were to… — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) January 3, 2025

Shut Up Fathead 🖕🦹‍♂️ Eure Still My Bitch, You fought 2 round “pro” padded fights leading up to the @ufc Easy to talk when you’re not competing ya Eunic ✂️🥜 Once a coward always a coward🍃- Champ 🦹‍♂️ -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 # 29-1 🍮 ok maybe 2 🍮🍮 pic.twitter.com/9MqsuqJDjw — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) January 4, 2025

Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov were famously scheduled to fight five different times from 2015 to 2020. However, every single time, the bout fell apart. Each man pulled out twice, with their final bout slated for UFC 249 being blown up due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That was the last time the two were scheduled to fight, as ‘The Eagle’ retired later in the year.

Meanwhile, Tony Ferguson is still active as a fighter. The former interim UFC lightweight champion was last seen in the octagon in August against Michael Chiesa. ‘The Maverick’ wound up handing Ferguson a lopsided first-round submission loss, his eighth defeat in a row. Post-fight, Ferguson showed interest in retirement.

However, the 40-year-old quickly u-turned on the idea. As of now, Tony Ferguson’s next fight remains unbooked, but he’s recently revealed plans to compete in 2025. Meanwhile, Khabib Nurmagomedov is set to return as a member of Usman Nurmagomedov’s coaching staff later this month at PFL: Road to Dubai.

What do you make of these comments from Tony Ferguson? Do you agree with former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov?