Eddie Alvarez reflects on infamous UFC title loss to Conor McGregor: “I didn’t show up”

Over eight years removed from UFC 205, Eddie Alvarez is still frustrated by his loss to Conor McGregor.

‘The Underground King’ was the b-side of one of the UFC’s biggest pay-per-views ever in November 2016. Months removed from a knockout win over Rafael dos Anjos to win lightweight gold, Eddie Alvarez met Conor McGregor. ‘The Notorious’ was in the midst of his sensational run, the reigning featherweight champion and fresh off a win over Nate Diaz.

The Irishman was granted the opportunity to become a two-weight UFC champion in late 2016. While the betting odds were close, the fight itself wasn’t. Eddie Alvarez was dropped early in the first round and never recovered. After several knockdowns, Conor McGregor finished the lightweight legend midway through the second round.

Almost a decade later, Eddie Alvarez still has a lot of regrets about that night in New York City. Speaking in a recent interview with MMA Fighting, ‘The Underground King’ reflected on the bout. There, Alvarez admitted that the fight still frustrates him. The 40-year-old has always considered himself someone who shows up when the lights are the brightest.

Eddie Alvarez reflects on infamous UFC title fight with Conor McGregor

However, he didn’t show up that night against Conor McGregor. While that still frustrates Alvarez, he believes that he has the chance to right the wrong later this month in his hometown of Philadelphia. A win over Jeremy Stephens in the BKFC ring won’t be a win over ‘The Notorious’, but it’ll still feel great to the former UFC champion.

“There’s been one time and everybody knows the Conor fight where I went into somewhat near my hometown and I didn’t up.” Eddie Alvarez stated in the interview, reflecting on his UFC 205 loss to Conor McGregor. “That was probably the one time that really shocked even myself. Because throughout my entire career, home or anywhere nearby, whenever that spotlight’s on me and whenever the stakes are big, that’s when I show up big.”

He continued, “I’ll be able to make it up to my Philadelphia fans. Look, I got my shot at Madison Square Garden. I hated the way I performed. I hate everything about it. But there’s only one stadium better than Madison Square Garden and that’s the Wells Fargo[Center] in Philadelphia. (h/t MMA Fighting)

What do you make of these comments from the former UFC champion? Are you excited for Eddie Alvarez’s BKFC return against Jeremy Stephens later this month?