Rampage Jackson officially announces boxing match against Rashad Evans: “Time to settle this”

By Cole Shelton - January 6, 2025

Rampage Jackson and Rashad Evans will soon be fighting one another again.

Rampage Jackson, Rashad Evans

Jackson and Evans fought back in May of 2010 at UFC 114 with Evans winning by decision. The two were linked to fighting each other years before it came to fruition. After the bout, many thought a rematch would happen, but it never happened.

Years later, the two have been linked to a boxing match and it appears it has come to fruition. Taking to his Instagram, Jackson announced his boxing match against Evans.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rampage Jackson (@rampagejackson)

“IT’S ON! Y’all thought it was over? Nah. Time to settle this once and for all! Rashad “Suga” Evans got me last time, but that was then—this is NOW.  Albuquerque, NM | 2025 (TBA). This ain’t just a fight; it’s a reckoning. Let’s see if Suga can handle Rampage 2.0! Stay tuned for the venue and PPV details. Time 4 more Black on Black crime! Follow @ICSBoxing & @SignaturePunchBoxing for updates,” Jackson wrote.

Although Rampage Jackson announced the boxing match for New Mexico, no date was set for his showdown against Rashad Evans. Evans also confirmed the boxing match on his social media adding ‘IT’S HAPPENING! The rivalry reignites in 2025 as two MMA legends step into the boxing ring! “SUGA” Rashad Evans vs. Quinton “Rampage” Jackson —a rematch over a decade in the making! This is more than a fight; it’s HISTORY. Witness the clash of two icons in a battle of skill, power, and legacy. Don’t miss your chance to be part of the action.”

The bout will take place under the Influencer Crossover Series which will host their first event for Jackson vs Evans 2.

Rampage Jackson & Rashad Evans’ history

Rampage Jackson was supposed to fight Rashad Evans for his light heavyweight title after beating Keith Jardine. However, an injury forced him out of the bout and it was Lyoto Machida who got the title shot.

Jackson and Evans then coached TUF: Heavyweights. The two finally fought after a long negotiation at UFC 114 which saw Jackson threaten to retire before that. In the end, it was Evans who won a decision as he outwrestled Jackson in the first two rounds but nearly got finished in the third.

Rampage Jackson was supposed to box Shannon Briggs in June but it never came to fruition. Rashad Evans, meanwhile, has never had a boxing fight.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson Rashad Evans UFC

Related

Dana White, Mark Zuckerberg

UFC CEO Dana White joins the Board of Directors at Meta: "The future of AI!"

Josh Evanoff - January 6, 2025
Henry Cejudo vs Song Yadong
Song Yadong

Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong targeted for UFC Seattle in February

Josh Evanoff - January 6, 2025

A bout between bantamweight contenders Henry Cejudo and Song Yadong is being targeted for UFC Seattle.

Eddie Alvarez Conor McGregor
Eddie Alvarez

Eddie Alvarez reflects on infamous UFC title loss to Conor McGregor: "I didn't show up"

Josh Evanoff - January 6, 2025

Over eight years removed from UFC 205, Eddie Alvarez is still frustrated by his loss to Conor McGregor.

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson
Tony Ferguson

Tony Ferguson slams 'Fathead' Khabib Nurmagomedov over Irish MMA comments: "You're still my b*tch"

Josh Evanoff - January 6, 2025

Former UFC lightweight contender Tony Ferguson has reignited his feud with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Colby Covington
Gilbert Burns

Colby Covington vows to "decimate" Gilbert Burns and send him into retirement if they fight

Cole Shelton - January 6, 2025

Colby Covington believes he would retire Gilbert Burns if the two fight next.

Alex Pereira Magomed Ankalaev

Magomed Ankalaev's manager guarantees title fight against Alex Pereira is next: 'In the UFC, the best fight with the best'

Fernando Quiles - January 6, 2025
Colby Covington
UFC

Colby Covington teases possible move to middleweight division

Harry Kettle - January 6, 2025

UFC star Colby Covington has teased the idea of possibly making a move up to the middleweight division.

Michael Bisping
UFC

Michael Bisping reveals his top five UFC fights of 2024

Harry Kettle - January 6, 2025

UFC commentator Michael Bisping has revealed his top five fights from last year as fans reflect on another big twelve months.

Rampage Jackson, Michael Bisping
Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson

Rampage Jackson and Michael Bisping reflect on crazy sparring story

Harry Kettle - January 6, 2025

Former UFC stars Rampage Jackson and Michael Bisping have taken the time to reflect on a crazy previous sparring session they had.

Umar Nurmagomedov Javier Mendez
Merab Dvalishvili

Umar Nurmagomedov's coach responds to Merab Dvalishvili claiming UFC 311 title fight is undeserved

Fernando Quiles - January 5, 2025

Umar Nurmagomedov’s coach doesn’t understand why Merab Dvalishvili feels his fighter doesn’t deserve his UFC 311 title fight.