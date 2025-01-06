Rampage Jackson officially announces boxing match against Rashad Evans: “Time to settle this”

Rampage Jackson and Rashad Evans will soon be fighting one another again.

Jackson and Evans fought back in May of 2010 at UFC 114 with Evans winning by decision. The two were linked to fighting each other years before it came to fruition. After the bout, many thought a rematch would happen, but it never happened.

Years later, the two have been linked to a boxing match and it appears it has come to fruition. Taking to his Instagram, Jackson announced his boxing match against Evans.

“IT’S ON! Y’all thought it was over? Nah. Time to settle this once and for all! Rashad “Suga” Evans got me last time, but that was then—this is NOW. Albuquerque, NM | 2025 (TBA). This ain’t just a fight; it’s a reckoning. Let’s see if Suga can handle Rampage 2.0! Stay tuned for the venue and PPV details. Time 4 more Black on Black crime! Follow @ICSBoxing & @SignaturePunchBoxing for updates,” Jackson wrote.

Although Rampage Jackson announced the boxing match for New Mexico, no date was set for his showdown against Rashad Evans. Evans also confirmed the boxing match on his social media adding ‘IT’S HAPPENING! The rivalry reignites in 2025 as two MMA legends step into the boxing ring! “SUGA” Rashad Evans vs. Quinton “Rampage” Jackson —a rematch over a decade in the making! This is more than a fight; it’s HISTORY. Witness the clash of two icons in a battle of skill, power, and legacy. Don’t miss your chance to be part of the action.”

The bout will take place under the Influencer Crossover Series which will host their first event for Jackson vs Evans 2.