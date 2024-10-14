Sean O’Malley shows interest in facing ‘legend’ Jose Aldo in UFC return: “That would be f*cking crazy”

By Josh Evanoff - October 14, 2024

Former UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley wants to fight Jose Aldo.

Sean O'Malley, Jose Aldo

‘Sugar’ is fresh off his return to the cage at the Las Vegas Sphere last month. Back for the first time since a unanimous decision victory over Marlon Vera in April, Sean O’Malley faced Merab Dvalishvili. The two headlined the massive Noche UFC card, in what was supposed to be another star-making performance for the champion.

Instead, ‘The Machine’ flipped the script on Sean O’Malley. Merab Dvalishvili took down the champion early and often, ultimately earning a unanimous decision victory. Following the defeat, ‘Sugar’ called for an instant rematch. However, with Dvalishvili now set to face Umar Nurmagomedov in 2025, that rematch doesn’t seem likely.

If Sean O’Malley can’t fight for UFC gold next, he’s down with facing a legend instead. Speaking in a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, ‘Sugar’ was asked about a future fight with Jose Aldo. For his part, the Brazilian is fresh off a controversial unanimous decision loss to Mario Bautista earlier this month at UFC 307.

RELATED: CONOR MCGREGOR REITERATES 200 MILLION DOLLAR OFFER TO TERENCE CRAWFORD, ‘BUD’ RESPONDS: “I’M TEMPTED”

Former UFC champion Sean O’Malley shows interest in “crazy” fight with Jose Aldo

In the interview, Sean O’Malley showed interest in facing Jose Aldo next. While he’s unsure when he will compete next, the former champion believes a fight against the legend would be “crazy”. With no guarantee of a UFC title shot next, ‘Sugar’ just wants to make the biggest fights possible.

“100%, that would be f*cking crazy. Jose Aldo is a legend.” Sean O’Malley stated to Ariel Helwani, when asked about a fight with the Brazilian. “Yeah, that’s definitely a possibility. I like having options, I don’t know if the Merab fight is going to happen. But I’m pushing for it, just putting that out in the universe, hoping that happens. But, you know, I’m here for big fights and I want people to be entertained.”

He continued, “I want people to have that feeling of a big fight around the corner… That’s the type of fights I want to put on and give to the people. So yeah, that’s a possibility.”

What do you make of these comments from the former UFC champion? Do you want to see Sean O’Malley vs. Jose Aldo next?

Related

Julianna Pena, Amanda Nunes

Julianna Pena reveals UFC wants to book Amanda Nunes against her or Kayla Harrison next: "Wants to look like a hero"

Josh Evanoff - October 14, 2024
Michael Chandler, Conor McGregor
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler says Conor McGregor's MMA legacy is on the line after long UFC absence

Curtis Calhoun - October 14, 2024

Former UFC lightweight title challenger Michael Chandler feels Conor McGregor’s fighting legacy is in jeopardy if he doesn’t return.

Dricus Du Plessis, Sean Strickland, UFC, UFC 297, Pros react
UFC

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis predicts a finish in his next fight

Harry Kettle - October 14, 2024

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis has seemingly predicted a finish for his next fight inside the cage.

Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria

Belal Muhammad responds after being labeled a “fake champion” by Ilia Topuria

Harry Kettle - October 14, 2024

Belal Muhammad has issued a response in the wake of being called a fake champion by UFC star Ilia Topuria.

Conor McGregor, Belal Muhammad
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor hits out at Belal Muhammad in latest social media rant

Harry Kettle - October 14, 2024

UFC star Conor McGregor has lashed out at UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad in his latest social media rant.

Jorge Masvidal Conor McGregor

Jorge Masvidal doubts Conor McGregor makes UFC return: "We'll see him at a bar and sh*t"

Fernando Quiles - October 13, 2024
Dana White, Joe Rogan
Joe Rogan

Dana White and Joe Rogan think UFC 307 judges got it wrong with co-main event title fight

Fernando Quiles - October 13, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White and Joe Rogan were puzzled by the judging of the UFC 307 co-main event.

Merab Dvalishvili and Umar Nurmagomedov
UFC

Umar Nurmagomedov thinks Merab Dvalishvili is avoiding him: "It's looking very bad"

Fernando Quiles - October 13, 2024

Umar Nurmagomedov has accused Merab Dvalishvili of ducking him.

Justin Gaethje
UFC

Justin Gaethje's next UFC fight will take place soon, opponent undecided

Fernando Quiles - October 13, 2024

Justin Gaethje hasn’t been in action since a brutal KO loss back in April, but his manager has revealed a time frame for his return.

Brandon Royval
UFC

Brandon Royval says it's title shot or bust following UFC Vegas 98 win over Tatsuro Taira

Fernando Quiles - October 13, 2024

Brandon Royval feels it’s time that he gets another crack at UFC gold.