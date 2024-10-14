Francis Ngannou again taunts Dana White over comments about his UFC pay: “I have all the receipts”

By Josh Evanoff - October 14, 2024

PFL heavyweight Francis Ngannou has responded to UFC President Dana White.

Francis Ngannou, Dana White, UFC, UFC 285

‘The Predator’ is set to return to the cage this Saturday in Saudi Arabia. Back for the first time since a decision victory over Ciryl Gane in early 2022, Francis Ngannou will face Renan Ferreira. The bout will be the former champion’s first under the PFL banner, but not his first since leaving the UFC.

Over the last year, Francis Ngannou has spent a lot of time in the boxing ring. Last October, the former UFC champion faced Tyson Fury, knocking down ‘The Gpysy King’ en route to a split-decision loss. In his return in March, Ngannou was repeatedly knocked down by Anthony Joshua for a second-round stoppage loss.

Earlier this month, Dana White took aim at the heavyweight’s boxing career. There, the promoter called the claim that Francis Ngannou made more in boxing than in the UFC, “bullshit“. According to White, the former champion made more in the cage and would’ve made even more against Jon Jones if he didn’t leave.

Francis Ngannou responds to Dana White ahead of long-awaited PFL debut

Speaking with Ariel Helwani, Francis Ngannou responded to those comments. There, the PFL heavyweight slammed Dana White, saying that he will reveal all of his financial numbers if need be. While Ngannou doesn’t want to open up this can of worms again, he will if necessary.

“If this continues, if he wants I can bring up all the numbers.” Francis Ngannou stated in the interview when asked about Dana White’s comments. “I have all the numbers, I have all the receipts, I have all the numbers. No [I won’t bring them out right now]. Let’s keep [it at that] again.”

However, Ngannou added: “I don’t like to bring numbers up. But, if I need to, I will.”

What do you make of these comments from the PFL heavyweight? Do you side with Francis Ngannou or Dana White?

