Demetrious Johnson explains why Jon Jones isn’t the Michael Jordan of MMA

By Harry Kettle - September 28, 2024

Demetrious Johnson has explained why he doesn’t see Jon Jones as the Michael Jordan of mixed martial arts.

Demetrious Johnson

In the eyes of many, Jon Jones is the greatest fighter of all time. He’s done some incredible things in the sport and later this year, he’ll hope to cement his legacy even further when he battles Stipe Miocic. In doing so, he’ll be defending his UFC heavyweight championship against the man who many believe is the best heavyweight ever.

RELATED: Demetrious Johnson explains why Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic doesn’t even need to be for a belt: “That’s a legend fight”

With that being said, not everyone is a huge fan of ‘Bones’. He’s been involved in his fair share of controversies outside of active competition, and some of his recent fights have been pretty close.

In a recent podcast appearance, Demetrious Johnson gave his thoughts on Jones being labeled the Michael Jordan of MMA.

Johnson questions Jones as MMA’s Jordan

“When you look at the later years of Jon Jones’s career, those fights weren’t as exciting. At the end of my career, I’m doing flying armbars in a world title fight, right? If you look at whose skillset developed over time, I would say mine did. When you look at Michael Jordan. I felt like his skillset kept on developing,” Demetrious Johnson stated on the ‘Anik & Florian Podcast’.

Quotes via EssentiallySports

There are always going to be question marks surrounding the career of Jon Jones and understandably so. Alas, if he can beat Stipe Miocic, that may be enough for him to call it a day and ride off into the sunset.

Do you agree with this thought process from Demetrious Johnson? How high do you have Jon Jones in the greatest of all time rankings? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Demetrious Johnson Jon Jones UFC

