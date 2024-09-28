Demetrious Johnson explains why Jon Jones isn’t the Michael Jordan of MMA

Demetrious Johnson has explained why he doesn’t see Jon Jones as the Michael Jordan of mixed martial arts.

In the eyes of many, Jon Jones is the greatest fighter of all time. He’s done some incredible things in the sport and later this year, he’ll hope to cement his legacy even further when he battles Stipe Miocic. In doing so, he’ll be defending his UFC heavyweight championship against the man who many believe is the best heavyweight ever.

With that being said, not everyone is a huge fan of ‘Bones’. He’s been involved in his fair share of controversies outside of active competition, and some of his recent fights have been pretty close.

In a recent podcast appearance, Demetrious Johnson gave his thoughts on Jones being labeled the Michael Jordan of MMA.